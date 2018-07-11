FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 4:23 PM / in a day

Morgan Stanley manager steps down amid complaints against brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said Wednesday that Robert Perry, branch manager for the firm’s Beverly Hills, California, wealth management office, has left the firm.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed Perry left the firm but declined to comment further. Perry did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Perry’s departure comes after at least two sexual harassment lawsuits were filed against brokers who worked under him over the past year, the wealth management news website AdvisorHub reported on Tuesday.

Perry had been with the firm since 1993, when he joined Citigroup’s global markets business, a firm Morgan Stanley acquired in 2009. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

