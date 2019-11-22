MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires former AIG executive to lead call centers

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley hired Ruchika Sethi to lead the bank and wealth management firm’s global in-house call centers, according to a memo sent to staff on Friday viewed by Reuters.

Sethi joins Morgan Stanley from American International Group, Inc., where she was global deputy chief operating officer and chief transformation officer for AIG’s general insurance.

AIG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm’s call centers provide support handling customer inquiries for all of the bank’s main businesses, including its digital wealth management tools.

Sethi replaces Arun Kohli, who had run the call centers for the past two years in addition to serving as chief operating officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the memo sent by Rob Rooney, head of technology, operations and firm resilience.

“The global in-house centers around the world are playing an increasingly important role in the success of our firm,” Rooney wrote. “Our ambitions for the (call centers) and firm wide workforce strategy require senior, full-time focus.” (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Toby Chopra)