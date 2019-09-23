MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Seagate chairman Stephen Luczo to board

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday Stephen Luczo, chairman of hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc, has been named to the Wall Street bank’s board of directors.

Luczo has been Seagate’s chairman since 2002. Previously, he was executive chairman, prior to that he served two tenures as the company’s chief executive officer and chairman.

The appointment, effective Oct. 1, will bring the size of Morgan Stanley's board to 14 members, the bank said in a statement.(reut.rs/2mElZlc) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)