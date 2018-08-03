MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Southeast Asia M&A head leaves for U.S. boutique firm

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s Southeast Asia M&A head has left the U.S. investment bank after a 15-year stint to join San Francisco-based boutique firm DBO Partners as a partner.

Singapore-based Gordon Parker, an executive director at Morgan Stanley, told Reuters on Friday that his move was a personal decision and Monday was his last working day.

Parker, who has been working out his notice since mid-April, was earlier based in Hong Kong and New York with the investment bank.

Morgan Stanley confirmed Parker’s departure. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)