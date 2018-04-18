FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 40 pct on trading boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 40 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower income tax rate and a rise in trading revenue due to increased market volatility.

The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.58 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

The company earned $1.45 per share, compared with $1 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by gains in its trading business. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

