FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 18, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increase in revenue from its trading and investment banking businesses.

Net income applicable to shareholders rose to $2.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.59 billion a year ago.

On a per share basis, the bank earned $1.30, up from 87 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Rival Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected rise in profit, helped by strength in investment banking and bond trading business. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.