FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 16, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Morgan Stanley profit rises 19 pct on equity trading strength

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, with strong performance in its equities trading business outweighing weakness in bond trading.

Net income attributable to Morgan Stanley rose to $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.78 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting $1.01 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in Toronto Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.