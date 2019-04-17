Morgan Stanley quarterly profit falls 9 pct

April 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as equities and bond trading fell due to low market volatility.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.34 billion, or $1.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.58 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year ago. mgstn.ly/2vaVd4I

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.33 per share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.17 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)