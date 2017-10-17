Morgan Stanley's profit rises despite trading slump

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit as strength in investment banking and wealth management businesses more than offset a slowdown in trading.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.69 billion from $1.52 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 93 cents from 81 cents.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $9.20 billion from a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of revenue $9.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc is also scheduled to report results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)