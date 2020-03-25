Morgan Stanley online platform for wealthy clients down

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said in a recorded message on Wednesday that its online trading platform and website tools for wealth management clients were down.

Morgan Stanley online, a website customers use to view their accounts and services like spending and budgeting tools, was temporarily not working, according to a recorded message on the bank’s customer service line heard by Reuters.

The shutdown, which was reported earlier by CNBC, was a technical issue and not related to a high volume of customer activity or the fact that many of the bank’s employees are currently working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is one of the biggest financial advisory and brokerage firms in the country, managing $2.7 trillion in client assets.