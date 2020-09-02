Morgan Lewis picks up practice chiefs from Dechert, Quinn Emanuel

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius announced Wednesday that it had added two Washington, D.C.-based practice leaders from Dechert and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, including former a senior Department of Justice prosecutor.

Sandra Moser led the DOJ’s criminal fraud section before leaving to co-lead Quinn Emanuel’s investigations, government enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice at the beginning of last year. Robin Nunn chaired Dechert’s consumer financial services practice.

