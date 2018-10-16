Disability lawsuit against Morgan Stanley sent to arbitration

A former Morgan Stanley financial advisor accusing the company of firing him last year because he is a recovering addict will have to submit his dispute to arbitration, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled on Monday.

The advisor, Craig Schmell, had argued that he was not bound by Morgan Stanley’s arbitration agreement because he never saw the email to him containing it, but U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson said the fact that the email appeared in Schmell’s inbox and that he replied to other emails sent that day is enough to indicate that he had notice of the agreement.

