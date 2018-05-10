FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Navy reservist gets trial over Morgan Stanley arbitration bid

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered a trial on whether a Navy reservist must arbitrate his claims that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney unlawfully terminated him from his job as a financial advisor after he was called to active duty last year.

In an opinion on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said he could not resolve Morgan Stanley’s bid to force the dispute into arbitration because a genuine dispute exists over whether the reservist, Rajesh Gupta, received the arbitration agreement the firm is trying to enforce.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I5Evg0

