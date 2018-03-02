Morgan Stanley loses arbitration bid in lawsuit by fired advisor

By Dena Aubin A former Morgan Stanley financial advisor who said he was fired because he is a recovering addict does not have to submit his discrimination lawsuit against the investment bank to arbitration, a federal judge in Trenton, New Jersey has ruled. The decision on Thursday allows Craig Schmell to proceed with his lawsuit alleging that he was fired after detailing his former drug and alcohol use in a book published by a Simon & Schuster imprint last year. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CUMi94