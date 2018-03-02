FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 2, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Morgan Stanley loses arbitration bid in lawsuit by fired advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Dena Aubin

    A former Morgan Stanley financial advisor who said he was
fired because he is a recovering addict does not have to submit
his discrimination lawsuit against the investment bank to
arbitration, a federal judge in Trenton, New Jersey has ruled.
   The decision on Thursday allows Craig Schmell to proceed with
his lawsuit alleging that he was fired after detailing his
former drug and alcohol use in a book published by a Simon &
Schuster imprint last year.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2CUMi94
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.