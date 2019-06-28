Ex-Morgan Stanley worker must arbitrate harassment claims-ruling

A New York state law passed last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement cannot prevent a former Morgan Stanley associate from having to submit his sexual harassment claims against the bank to arbitration, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the law’s ban on the forced arbitration of sexual harassment claims is displaced by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which calls for the strict enforcement of arbitration agreements. The former Morgan Stanley trading associate Mahmoud Latif will have to arbitrate his claims, she said.

