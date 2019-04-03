MOVES-Morgan Stanley picks Jodie Gunzberg as head of Graystone's new unit - memo

April 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Wednesday named Jodie Gunzberg head of Graystone Consulting’s new investment division, which will look to expand the Wall Street bank’s institutional research coverage, according to an internal memo.

Gunzberg will report to both Jim Tracy, head of Graystone Consulting, and Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business.

Most recently, Gunzberg was managing director and head of U.S. equities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the company said in the memo seen by Reuters.

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley, provides financial advice to institutional and wealthy clients. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)