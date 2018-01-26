FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 2 hours

Morgan Stanley must face lawsuit over $306 mln RMBS losses -ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Morgan Stanley must face a lawsuit by Deutsche Bank National Trust accusing it of putting defective loans in a mortgage-backed securities trust and saddling investors with $306 million in losses, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest rejected Morgan Stanley’s motion for a judgment in its favor, saying too many facts are in dispute to render a judgment before trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ng3qRE

