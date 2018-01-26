Morgan Stanley must face lawsuit over $306 mln RMBS losses -ruling

Morgan Stanley must face a lawsuit by Deutsche Bank National Trust accusing it of putting defective loans in a mortgage-backed securities trust and saddling investors with $306 million in losses, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest rejected Morgan Stanley’s motion for a judgment in its favor, saying too many facts are in dispute to render a judgment before trial.

