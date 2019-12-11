MORNING BID EUROPE-UK election no foregone conclusion

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The high-flying pound had its wings singed overnight as the latest opinion poll projections cast some doubt over what had seemed to be an assured election win for the ruling Conservative Party on Thursday. Sterling fell back almost 1% from Tuesday’s 7-month peaks and is off 0.7% from 2-1/2-year highs on the euro after pollster YouGov’s seat-by-seat projection of Thursday’s election showed PM Boris Johnson’s Conservatives with just a 28 seat majority, down sharply an initial projection of a 68 seat gap last month and raising the chances of another ‘hung parliament’ when the polling model’s margins of error are taken into account. The pound took a hit as it has been pricing a clear Conservative win for the past two weeks and the rising uncertainty supports activity in the currency options market which had over the past week cautiously placed the highest premium on one-month sterling puts – options to sell the pound – since April.

Elsewhere, world stock markets reached near stasis amid trepidation over Sunday’s deadline for another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and policy decisions and press conferences from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank over the next 36 hours. Even though markets were briefly enlivened on Tuesday by a Wall St Journal report saying the Dec 15 tariff rises would be deferred to allow more time for Washington and Beijing to reach some interim trade agreement, stock market gains petered out again by the close amid a slew of comments from Trump administration officials saying tariff rises were still possible and the President would make a decision soon. The S&P500 ended marginally in the red and futures were still down first thing Wednesday. Asia’s major bourses were steady to positive, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng outperforming with gains of 0.6%. U.S. Treasury yields were firm, with the dollar’s DXY index regaining some ground after Tuesday’s recoil.

Much of that dollar loss was suffered against the euro, which was lifted by a surprise rise in Germany’s ZEW investor sentiment index for December. The uptick in optimism about the euro zone economic is notable, with Citi’s economic surprise index for the bloc turning positive for only the third time in two years and at its highest level since February 2018. Euro/dollar has so far failed to hold the $1.09 level that it vaulted yesterday however. European stocks opened flat.

The Fed is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged later on Wednesday, with some updated economic forecasts eyed and attention also on any additional yearend liquidity measures it may outline. Before then, the November consumer price inflation report is due out. The Central Bank of Brazil holds its monetary policy committee meeting later too and is expected to lower its key interest rate to a new low of 4.50%, according to the unanimous view of economists in a Reuters poll. Saudi Aramco shares opened up 10% on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday. Argentina’s sovereign bonds continue to receive a boost from the appointment of Martin Guzman, a Columbia University debt restructuring expert, as economy chief, with over the counter bonds rising 0.3% on Tuesday.

On the European corporate news front, JD Sports shares fell 8% lower after the company’s largest shareholder Pentland sells a part of its stake. Credit Suisse dropped almost 1% after the Swiss bank trimmed its profitability targets for next year. Zara-owner Inditex’s shares rose 1%, pointing to its strong free cash flow expectations for 2019. Telefonica Deutschland lost 3% after the German telco cut its dividend and announced plans to invest in improving networks over the next three years. * Europe corp events: Inditex, Trafigura, Stagecoach, Tui; Ocado trading; IATA Global Aviation industry outlook

* Turkey Oct current account

* UK sells 2028 gilts

* Sweden Nov inflation

* SAfrica Nov inflation

* Iceland, Georgia, Moldova central bank policy decisions

* US Nov CPI inflation

* Central Bank of Brazil policy decision

* US Federal Reserve policy decision and press conference by Fed chair Powell (Writing by Mike Dolan, @reutersMikeD; Editing by Hugh Lawson)