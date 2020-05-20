Morning News Call - Canada, May 20

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here You can read Morning News Call Canada via TOPNEWS Canada page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here ECONOMIC EVENTS 0830 CPI inflation mm for Apr: Expected -0.6%; Prior -0.6% 0830 CPI inflation yy for Apr: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.9% 0830 CPI BoC core yy for Apr: Prior 1.6% 0830 CPI BoC core mm for Apr: Prior 0.0% 0830 CPI mm SA for Apr: Prior 0.0% 0830 Core CPI mm SA for Apr: Prior 0.1% 0830 CPI median for Apr: Prior 2.0% 0830 CPI trim for Apr: Prior 1.8% 0830 CPI common for Apr: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.7% 0830 CPI NSA for Apr: Prior 136.6 0830 CPI yy SA for Apr: Prior 0.81% 0830 Wholesale trade mm for Mar: Expected -3.8%; Prior 0.7% COMPANIES REPORTING RESULTS May 20: Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TRUL). Expected Q1 earnings of 12 cents per share May 21: Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX). Expected Q4 earnings of 30 Canadian cents per share Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD). Expected Q4 loss of 15 cents per share Quarterhill Inc (QTRH). Expected Q1 earnings of 3 cents per share Slang Worldwide Inc (SLNG). Expected Q4 loss of 3 Canadian cents per share Western Energy Services Corp (WRG). Expected Q1 loss of 9 Canadian cents per share CORPORATE EVENTS 0830 Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TRUL). Q1 earnings conference call 0900 Mandalay Resources Corp (MND). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1000 5N Plus Inc (VNP). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1000 Frontera Energy Corp (FEC). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1000 Profound Medical Corp (PRN). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1000 Protech Home Medical Corp (PTQ). Q2 earnings conference call 1300 EcoSynthetix Inc (ECO). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1600 Alamos Gold Inc (AGI). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1600 New Gold Inc (NGD). Annual Shareholders Meeting 1700 Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (HARV). Q1 earnings conference call EX-DIVIDENDS Cascades Inc (CAS). Amount C$0.08 Centerra Gold Inc (CG). Amount C$0.04 Finning International Inc (FTT). Amount C$0.20 Lassonde Industries Inc (LASa). Amount C$0.65 Metro Inc (MRU). Amount C$0.22 Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC). Amount C$0.02 Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). Amount $0.38 For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day: - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day: - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For an index of our newsletters click on