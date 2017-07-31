UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Aug. 1 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,720.591 17.782 NZX 50** 7,693.99 54.480 DJIA** 21,891.12 60.81 NIKKEI** 19,925.18 -34.66 Nasdaq** 6,348.123 -26.554 FTSE** 7,372 3.63 S&P 500** 2,470.30 -1.80 Hang Seng** 27,323.99 344.60 SPI 200 Fut 5,660 -1.00 STI** 3,329.52 -1.23 SSEC** 3,274.1328 20.89 KOSPI** 2,402.71 1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.078 0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.225 -0.009 AU 10 YR Bond 2.712 0.018 US 10 YR Bond 2.296 0.009 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.025 0.02 US 30 YR Bond 2.9015 0.011 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3571 0.0024 KRW US$ 1,118.45 0.05 AUD US$ 0.8002 -0.0002 NZD US$ 0.7506 -0.0007 EUR US$ 1.1837 -0.0003 Yen US$ 110.25 0 THB US$ 33.27 -0.02 PHP US$ 50.441 -0.008 IDR US$ 13,324 -2 INR US$ 64.17 0.06 MYR US$ 4.28 0.0005 TWD US$ 30.227 -0.075 CNY US$ 6.729 -0.0122 HKD US$ 7.8098 -0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,269.05 0.3 Silver (Lon) 16.79 0.13 U.S. Gold Fut 1,266.6 -1.8 Brent Crude 52.62 0.1 Iron Ore CNY581.5 27.5 TRJCRB Index 182.6423 0.5223 TOCOM Rubber JPY204.6 -1.1 LME Copper 6,373 48 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:45 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Retreating U.S. technology shares and soft European markets capped world equity gains on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in over a year against a basket of major currencies. European shares initially gained on a boost from HSBC, as Europe's biggest bank unveiled a 5-percent rise in half-year profits and a third share buyback in a year. But they later retreated amid weakness in tobacco stocks and some broker downgrades. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies checked the S&P 500 and pulled the Nasdaq lower. The S&P 500 information technology dipped 0.53 percent, with Facebook falling 1.86 percent and Alphabet, Google's parent company, down 1.34 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Weakness among tobacco stocks and some broker downgrades weighed on European shares, sending them lower on the final trading day of July as analysts dissected what was beginning to look like an "underwhelming" earnings season. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent while euro zone stocks and blue chips fell 0.3 to 0.4 percent. Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index held on to 0.1 percent gains while France's CAC 40 underperformed, hitting its lowest in three months. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei ended slightly softer on Monday and at 6-1/2-week lows as a sell-off in index heavyweight stocks SoftBank and Fanuc offset gains in steelmakers and other companies with upbeat earnings. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,925.18 points, its lowest close since June 15. For the month, the Nikkei shed 0.5 percent, snapping a thhree-month winning streak. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks extended gains on Monday, as investors piled into resource firms which forecast jumps in first-half earnings, reinforcing a rotation into blue chips that feature solid growth and fundamentals. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,737.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 percent to 3,273.03 points, its highest since mid-April. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Tuesday ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to stand pat on its cash rate. The local share price index futures fell 0.02 percent to 5,660, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korean shares reversed course to turn up on Monday, ending the month up and capping the longest running streak in history on the back of strong corporate earnings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,402.71 points, pulling back from an intraday loss of as much as 0.5 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar hit a more than 2-1/2-year low against the euro on Monday on month-end portfolio adjustments and uncertainty over the U.S. political outlook after the departure of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. The euro hit more than 2-1/2-year peaks against the dollar earlier in the session on month-end buying and euro zone inflation data that kept expectations for a more hawkish European Central Bank alive. It extended gains to trade as much as 0.8 percent higher against the dollar on the day after the New York Times reported U.S. President Donald Trump had decided to remove Scaramucci. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the official guidance was fixed at the strongest level in over nine months, putting the currency on course for the third straight month of gains. The People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.7283 per dollar on Monday, the highest level since Oct. 14, 2016, to reflect broad weakness in the greenback. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar steadied near a two-year peak on Monday, on track for its best monthly performance since January, while its New Zealand counterpart was set for a third straight month of gains. The Australian dollar stood at $0.7982, not far from $0.8066 touched on Thursday - its highest since May 2015. The Aussie climbed about 0.9 percent last week and has added 3.8 percent this month so far. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The South Korean won extended gains and ended at 1,119.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,122.1. The currency rose 0.3 percent for the month, underpinned by a U.S. dollar that has been buffeted by U.S. political uncertainty and reduced expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase before year-end. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before a heavy week of data, which will culminate in Friday's employment report for July, and as investors waited on Wednesday's refunding announcement for the coming quarter. Data on Monday showed that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines, while factory activity in the Midwest slowed this month after hitting a three-year high in June. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Southern European government bond yields slipped on Monday as euro zone inflation for July remained well short of the European Central Bank target, thereby weakening the case for a rapid unwinding of monetary stimulus. On Friday, euro zone yields had shot up across the board, with Germany's 10-year borrowing costs hitting 19-month highs, after German inflation for July beat expectations, rising 1.5 percent rather than the 1.4 percent forecast by most. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as some nervousness prevailed ahead of the Bank of Japan's debt-buying operation plan for August. The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.590 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold hit its highest in almost seven weeks on Monday, boosted by a struggling dollar and U.S. economic data that cast doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates again this year. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,267.4 an ounce by 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), after rising to its highest since June 14 at $1,270.98. It is on course for a 2.1 percent rise this month, its strongest monthly performance since February. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1 percent at $1,266.60. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE China's iron ore futures surged nearly 8 percent on Monday, hitting their trade limit-up with their best daily performance since November 2016, underscoring concerns over tight supply amid environmental inspections and strong restocking demand. "Environmental inspections have caused great impact on iron ore prices. Production in some mines, processing plants and mills are being disrupted," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS The price of copper hit a two-year peak on Monday on upbeat manufacturing data in top consumer China, while nickel hit a near four-month high on renewed supply worries and soaring steel prices. Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled slightly in July, as foreign demand for Chinese goods slackened, but a government-led drive to develop infrastructure boosted growth in the construction sector. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose to two-month highs on Monday, ending the strongest month of the year for crude futures, boosted in part by expectations of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector and as supply concerns have waned in recent weeks. During the trading day, chatter centered around potential U.S. Treasury sanctions targeting the country's oil sector in response to Venezuela's Sunday election which Washington denounced as a "sham." For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near four-month high in early trade on Monday, tracking overnight gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and on forecasts of lower-than-expected output increases and end-stocks. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent to 2,675 ringgit ($625.00) at the close of trade. It had earlier hit a near four-month high of 2,705 ringgit, its strongest level since April 6. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed up 0.6 percent on Monday on the back of gains in oil prices to a two-month high. Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices in Southeast Asia, gained after touching a near two-week low in the night session. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)