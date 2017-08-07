FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

12 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,773.56       53.017      NZX 50**            7,771.57     25.45
 DJIA**          22,118.42      25.61       NIKKEI**            20,055.89    103.56
 Nasdaq**        6,383.772      32.208      FTSE**              7,531.94     20.23
 S&P 500**       2,480.91       4.08        Hang Seng**         27,690.36    127.68
 SPI 200 Fut     5,718          12.00       STI**               3,320.67     -5.85
 SSEC**          3,279.5441     17.46       KOSPI**             2,398.75     3.30
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.068          0.001       KR 10 YR Bond       2.28         0.031
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.659          0.03        US 10 YR Bond       2.2566       -0.012
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.935          -0.01       US 30 YR Bond       2.8367       -0.007
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3626         0.0019      KRW US$             1,126.07     -0.08
 AUD US$         0.7914         -0.0015     NZD US$             0.7357       -0.0004
 EUR US$         1.1794         0.0001      Yen US$             110.75       0.02
 THB US$         33.27          0           PHP US$             50.339       -0.071
 IDR US$         13,320         5           INR US$             63.82        0.1962
 MYR US$         4.282          0.005       TWD US$             30.234       0.014
 CNY US$         6.7214         -0.0081     HKD US$             7.8195       -0.0002
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,257.31       -0.54       Silver (Lon)        16.237       0.007
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,263.4        -1.2        Brent Crude         52.28        -0.14
 Iron Ore        CNY571         7.5         TRJCRB Index        180.9708     0.2879
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY213.3       1.3         LME Copper          6,418.5      46.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 2120 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL -  A broad measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record
high on Monday, boosted by gains in Asia, while U.S. and European markets were little
changed, with U.S. energy shares capping gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index.
    Oil prices fell, pressured over the past several days after last week climbing to
their highest since May, as OPEC exports hit a record peak last month and output rose
to a 2017 high. However, both U.S. crude and Brent settled far from their session lows.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up on Monday to its ninth
straight record closing high, while the S&P 500 ended up slightly with consumer and
technology sector gains more than offseting losses in energy.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to
22,118.42, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,480.91 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 32.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,383.77.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Declines in shares of PostNL, Paddy Power Betfair and
health companies outweighed strong basic resources and energy stocks on Monday, sending
European shares down after robust gains in the previous session.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1 percent lower, having enjoyed
its strongest day in three weeks on Friday as the euro fell, helping dollar-earning
firms make gains.
    
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, led by sharp gains for Toyota
Motor Corp after it raised its earnings outlook, while a weaker yen following strong
U.S. jobs data underpinned overall sentiment.
    Toyota surged 2.0 percent after the world's No.2 automaker raised its
full-year outlook on Friday thanks to favourable exchange rates. 
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher across the board on Monday, shaking off early
losses, as investors bet upcoming data will continue to show strong economic growth.
    The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to 3,726.88 points, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 3,279.46.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to gain on Tuesday, as a broad measure of
equity markets across the world climbed to a record high in the previous session,
boosted by gains in Asia.
    Strong economic data globally and healthy corporate earnings in the United States
have supported equities, with the Dow industrials closing Friday at an eighth
consecutive record high.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.21 percent, or 12 points to
5718, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korean shares edged up on Monday as investors came back to hunt for
bargains, extending a recovery from last week's sharp drop.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at
2,398.75 points.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar eased slightly on Monday, but clung to most of its gains
following Friday's robust U.S. jobs report, as investors await inflation data this week
that may signal a turnaround in the currency's weakness this year.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rival
currencies, was down 0.1 percent to 93.449.
    
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, mainly as the
greenback took a breather from a broad-based rally on Friday following a strong U.S.
July job report.
    The local currency's uptick came despite the People's Bank of China setting the
yuan midpoint at 6.7228 per dollar on Monday, 96 pips, or 0.14 percent,
weaker than the previous fix at 6.7132 per dollar.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The New Zealand dollar held near two-week lows on Monday while its
Australian cousin steadied after four sessions of losses as the greenback finally found
some favour from an upbeat U.S. jobs report.
    The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $0.7395, just above last
week's trough of $0.7392 - the lowest point since July 21.
   
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The South Korean won was a little weaker on Monday as upbeat U.S.
jobs data pushed up the greenback, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a
plan to start cutting its massive bond portfolio.
    The won was quoted at 1,127.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade, down 0.2 percent versus Friday's close of 1,125.0.
   
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday after a stronger-than-expected
U.S. non-farm payrolls report the previous session, with no major market drivers ahead
of a slew of government bond and corporate supply this week.
    Yields see-sawed between gains and losses in New York's morning session before
weakening on a sustained basis in the afternoon, with traders noting thin two-way
flows.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday as an unexpected
decline in German industrial output added to expectations that the withdrawal of
stimulus in the bloc will only be gradual.
    Germany's 10-year government bond yield was close to one-month lows after data
showed industrial output in the euro zone's biggest economy unexpectedly fell 1.1
percent in June from a month earlier.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their lead from
weaker U.S. Treasuries after last week's strong employment data as investors awaited
the next session's 30-year JGB sale.
    U.S. yields rose on Friday after the July jobs reports showed that U.S. employers
hired more workers than expected last month, and wage growth met economists'
expectations.
    
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices were little changed on Monday, failing to gain support from a weaker
dollar as investors digested sharp losses in the previous session and worried about
further U.S. rate hikes.
    Spot gold rose 0.1 percent at $1,259.20 an ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751
GMT), having on Friday touched its lowest in just under two weeks at $1,254 an ounce
and registering its first weekly decline in four.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese rebar steel futures surged as much as 7 percent to their highest level in
more than four years on Monday as buyers increased their purchases on expectations of
reduced supply in the winter ahead due to Beijing-imposed capacity curbs.
    Iron ore futures also jumped more than 7 percent at one point.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
     Copper prices hit two-year peaks on Monday as soaring steel and iron ore prices in
China brightened the outlook for growth and industrial demand in the world's largest
metals consumer.
    Chinese rebar steel futures surged as much as 7 percent to their highest in more
than four years on expectations of reduced supply in the winter due to Beijing-imposed
capacity curbs.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices dipped on Monday as a rebound in production from Libya's largest oil
field prompted selling, and investors worried about higher output from OPEC and the
United States.
    Output at Libya's Sharara field was returning to normal after a brief disruption by
armed protesters, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Monday evening, hitting a two-week low, on
expectations that official production data due later this week will show rising output
in July.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 2,574 ringgit ($601.12) by the close
of trade. It earlier dropped to an intraday low of 2,572 ringgit, its lowest since July
25.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit their highest in a week on Monday, helped by a
weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, stronger Shanghai futures and firm oil prices,
dealers said.
    The dollar, which briefly sank below 110.00 yen to a seven-week low last week, was
steady at 110.695 yen.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.