FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
Sections
Featured
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Breakingviews
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
U.S.
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6,013.200      14.917      NZX 50**            8,271.360    -9.45
 DJIA**          24,505.56      119.53      NIKKEI**            22,866.17    -72.56
 Nasdaq**        6,862.317      -12.761     FTSE**              7,500.41     46.93
 S&P 500**       2,664.16       4.18        Hang Seng**         28,793.88    -171.41
 SPI 200 Fut     6,017.0        -1.0        STI**               3,465.54     5.09
 SSEC**          3,281.0104     -41.18520   KOSPI**             2,461.0      -10.49
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.048          0.002       KR 10 YR Bond       2.456        -0.027
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.559          0.023       US 10 YR Bond       2.4011       0.016
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.865          0           US 30 YR Bond       2.7762       0.004
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3521         0.0004      KRW US$             1,092.9      5.06
 AUD US$         0.7561         0.0036      NZD US$             0.6938       0.0028
 EUR US$         1.1744         -0.0024     Yen US$             113.49       -0.06
 THB US$         32.59          -0.01       PHP US$             50.393       0.04
 IDR US$         13,567         17          INR US$             64.4         0.05
 MYR US$         4.077          0.002       TWD US$             30.04        0.0490
 CNY US$         6.6215         0.0035      HKD US$             7.8065       0.0004
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,244.51       2.64        Silver (Lon)        15.73        0.019
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,246.7        -0.2        Brent Crude         63.56        -1.13
 Iron Ore        CNY498         -4          TRJCRB Index        183.4141     -2.0774
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY204.5       0.5         LME Copper          6,677.5      7.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:00 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - Major European stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday as the S&P and the
Dow advanced further into record territory, while Brent crude oil slipped after
reaching $65 per barrel for the first time since mid-2015.
    Mergers and acquisitions helped boost European stocks, with the pan-European STOXX
600 index up 0.66 percent. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks were higher on Tuesday afternoon with the biggest
boost from the financial sectors as investors bet on strong economic growth a day ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely-expected hike in interest rates.
    Earlier in the day, a Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in
November as gasoline prices surged and the cost of other goods increased, leading to
the largest annual gain in nearly six years and pointing to a broad acceleration in
wholesale inflation pressures.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Mergers and acquisitions dominated European share trading on Tuesday,
while strength in oil stocks after a pipeline shutdown helped lift a key regional
benchmark index to five-week highs.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7 percent to its highest level
since Nov. 9, while euro zone blue chip stocks rose 0.4 percent, helped by
a late drop in the euro.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors
turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 22,866.17, after traversing
positive and negative territory. The broader Topix eked out a marginal gain,
rising 0.1 percent to 1,815.08.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks fell on Tuesday, erasing the bulk of their gains the
previous session, led lower by financial and transport firms.
    Investors are worried over whether China's central bank would follow the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates this week.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Wednesday with gains in
financial stocks set to be offset by weaker materials stocks.
    Financial stocks are expected to mirror their Wall Street peers higher, while
materials are set to fall on lower commodity prices.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won
barely moved in the local platform while bond yields fell.
    The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and down by 1.22 percent in
the previous 30 days.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose to almost one-month highs against a basket of
currencies on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting where it is
widely expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time since 2015.
    Investors will be watching for any signals that Fed officials are more optimistic
on the prospect of faster growth as lawmakers appear close to passing a large overhaul
of the tax code for clues on how many further rate increases are likely next year.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan eased slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on rising
seasonal corporate demand for the greenback ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
    There's speculation that China's central bank will wield a liquidity management
tool twice this month for the first time since March, and that has some traders feeling
Beijing might tighten policy soon after the Fed meeting.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie loitered around $0.7530,
not far from a six-month low of $0.7501 touched last week.
    The Aussie has been on a slippery slope since hitting a more than 2-1/2 year peak
of $0.8125 early September. It has since posted weekly losses nine out of 13 times.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,092.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,092.3.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.1 per U.S. dollar, down
0.39 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
 it was being transacted at 1,085.7 per dollar.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on
producer prices in November offset average demand at a $12 billion auction of 30-year
bonds.
    The two-year yield reached its highest level in more than nine years as traders
anticipated an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve to 1.25-1.50 percent at
its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Borrowing costs across the euro zone were pushed higher on Tuesday after a
jump in UK gilt yields and a rise in oil prices pushed up inflation expectations.
    British gilt yields rose after consumer prices in Britain unexpectedly shot up to
their highest level in nearly six years in November.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, underpinned by solid
demand at a sale of five-year JGBs as investors awaited the next session's U.S.
monetary policy decision for directional cues.
    The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield unchanged on the day at 0.045
percent, and 10-year JGB futures were up 0.03 point at 150.93 in afternoon
trade.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices retreated to a near five-month low on Tuesday as investors braced for a
widely expected U.S. interest rate increase this week and looked for clues about
further hikes from the Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,240.64 an ounce by 1:36 p.m. EST (1836
GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 20 at $1,235.92.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese steel futures swung to losses on Tuesday on concerns that steel demand in
the world's top producer and consumer will seasonally slow down as the year-end nears.
    The most active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.84 percent
to 3,884 yuan ($586.68) a tonne by close.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Zinc prices rose on Tuesday after miner and trader Glencore held its
output forecast steady for next year, disappointing investors who had largely bet it
would restart more capacity.
    Glencore told an investors presentation it would restart its Lady Loretta mine in
the first half of 2018, but added that it expects zinc output to fall slightly to about
1.09 million tonnes from 1.1 million tonnes this year.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, as traders took profits after prices surged
early to a two-year high on an unplanned closure of the pipeline that carries the
largest North Sea crude oil grade.
    Closure of the pipeline crimped the flow of global benchmark Brent crude, but
traders said Brent came under pressure when its premium over U.S. crude widened to the
most since 2015.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a losing streak to rise for the first time in
seven sessions, as traders short-covered the market and official data showed declines
in November's production.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.6 percent at 2,473 ringgit ($606.57) a tonne on
Tuesday evening.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures gained on Tuesday after two days of decline, buoyed
by Shanghai futures and firm oil prices.
    Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices
in Southeast Asia, had fallen amid worries over demand after hitting a more than
two-month high of 211.2 yen a week earlier following a fire outbreak at a warehouse in
China.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.