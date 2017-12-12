UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,013.200 14.917 NZX 50** 8,271.360 -9.45 DJIA** 24,505.56 119.53 NIKKEI** 22,866.17 -72.56 Nasdaq** 6,862.317 -12.761 FTSE** 7,500.41 46.93 S&P 500** 2,664.16 4.18 Hang Seng** 28,793.88 -171.41 SPI 200 Fut 6,017.0 -1.0 STI** 3,465.54 5.09 SSEC** 3,281.0104 -41.18520 KOSPI** 2,461.0 -10.49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.048 0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.456 -0.027 AU 10 YR Bond 2.559 0.023 US 10 YR Bond 2.4011 0.016 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.865 0 US 30 YR Bond 2.7762 0.004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3521 0.0004 KRW US$ 1,092.9 5.06 AUD US$ 0.7561 0.0036 NZD US$ 0.6938 0.0028 EUR US$ 1.1744 -0.0024 Yen US$ 113.49 -0.06 THB US$ 32.59 -0.01 PHP US$ 50.393 0.04 IDR US$ 13,567 17 INR US$ 64.4 0.05 MYR US$ 4.077 0.002 TWD US$ 30.04 0.0490 CNY US$ 6.6215 0.0035 HKD US$ 7.8065 0.0004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,244.51 2.64 Silver (Lon) 15.73 0.019 U.S. Gold Fut 1,246.7 -0.2 Brent Crude 63.56 -1.13 Iron Ore CNY498 -4 TRJCRB Index 183.4141 -2.0774 TOCOM Rubber JPY204.5 0.5 LME Copper 6,677.5 7.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:00 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Major European stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday as the S&P and the Dow advanced further into record territory, while Brent crude oil slipped after reaching $65 per barrel for the first time since mid-2015. Mergers and acquisitions helped boost European stocks, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.66 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks were higher on Tuesday afternoon with the biggest boost from the financial sectors as investors bet on strong economic growth a day ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely-expected hike in interest rates. Earlier in the day, a Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in November as gasoline prices surged and the cost of other goods increased, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly six years and pointing to a broad acceleration in wholesale inflation pressures. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Mergers and acquisitions dominated European share trading on Tuesday, while strength in oil stocks after a pipeline shutdown helped lift a key regional benchmark index to five-week highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7 percent to its highest level since Nov. 9, while euro zone blue chip stocks rose 0.4 percent, helped by a late drop in the euro. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 22,866.17, after traversing positive and negative territory. The broader Topix eked out a marginal gain, rising 0.1 percent to 1,815.08. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks fell on Tuesday, erasing the bulk of their gains the previous session, led lower by financial and transport firms. Investors are worried over whether China's central bank would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates this week. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Wednesday with gains in financial stocks set to be offset by weaker materials stocks. Financial stocks are expected to mirror their Wall Street peers higher, while materials are set to fall on lower commodity prices. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won barely moved in the local platform while bond yields fell. The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and down by 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose to almost one-month highs against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time since 2015. Investors will be watching for any signals that Fed officials are more optimistic on the prospect of faster growth as lawmakers appear close to passing a large overhaul of the tax code for clues on how many further rate increases are likely next year. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan eased slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on rising seasonal corporate demand for the greenback ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. There's speculation that China's central bank will wield a liquidity management tool twice this month for the first time since March, and that has some traders feeling Beijing might tighten policy soon after the Fed meeting. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie loitered around $0.7530, not far from a six-month low of $0.7501 touched last week. The Aussie has been on a slippery slope since hitting a more than 2-1/2 year peak of $0.8125 early September. It has since posted weekly losses nine out of 13 times. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,092.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,092.3. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.39 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,085.7 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on producer prices in November offset average demand at a $12 billion auction of 30-year bonds. The two-year yield reached its highest level in more than nine years as traders anticipated an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve to 1.25-1.50 percent at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Borrowing costs across the euro zone were pushed higher on Tuesday after a jump in UK gilt yields and a rise in oil prices pushed up inflation expectations. British gilt yields rose after consumer prices in Britain unexpectedly shot up to their highest level in nearly six years in November. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, underpinned by solid demand at a sale of five-year JGBs as investors awaited the next session's U.S. monetary policy decision for directional cues. The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield unchanged on the day at 0.045 percent, and 10-year JGB futures were up 0.03 point at 150.93 in afternoon trade. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices retreated to a near five-month low on Tuesday as investors braced for a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase this week and looked for clues about further hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,240.64 an ounce by 1:36 p.m. EST (1836 GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 20 at $1,235.92. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese steel futures swung to losses on Tuesday on concerns that steel demand in the world's top producer and consumer will seasonally slow down as the year-end nears. The most active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.84 percent to 3,884 yuan ($586.68) a tonne by close. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Zinc prices rose on Tuesday after miner and trader Glencore held its output forecast steady for next year, disappointing investors who had largely bet it would restart more capacity. Glencore told an investors presentation it would restart its Lady Loretta mine in the first half of 2018, but added that it expects zinc output to fall slightly to about 1.09 million tonnes from 1.1 million tonnes this year. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, as traders took profits after prices surged early to a two-year high on an unplanned closure of the pipeline that carries the largest North Sea crude oil grade. Closure of the pipeline crimped the flow of global benchmark Brent crude, but traders said Brent came under pressure when its premium over U.S. crude widened to the most since 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a losing streak to rise for the first time in seven sessions, as traders short-covered the market and official data showed declines in November's production. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.6 percent at 2,473 ringgit ($606.57) a tonne on Tuesday evening. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures gained on Tuesday after two days of decline, buoyed by Shanghai futures and firm oil prices. Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices in Southeast Asia, had fallen amid worries over demand after hitting a more than two-month high of 211.2 yen a week earlier following a fire outbreak at a warehouse in China. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)