January 16, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6048.6         -28.5       NZX 50**            8,250.54     39.17
 DJIA**          25,792.86      -10.33      NIKKEI**            23,951.81    236.93
 Nasdaq**        7,223.685      -37.377     FTSE**              7,755.93     -13.21
 S&P 500**       2,776.42       -9.82       Hang Seng**         31,904.75    565.88
 SPI 200 Fut     5968.0         -26.0       STI**               3,550.21     13.80
 SSEC**          3,437.4848     27.00       KOSPI**             2521.74      18.01
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.08           0           KR 10 YR Bond       2.642        -0.015
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.747          -0.005      US 10 YR Bond       2.5444       -0.008
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.89           -0.02       US 30 YR Bond       2.8333       -0.02
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3202         -0.0017     KRW US$             1,064.72     2.29
 AUD US$         0.7963         -0.0003     NZD US$             0.7276       -0.0023
 EUR US$         1.2269         0.0008      Yen US$             110.29       -0.23
 THB US$         31.92          -0.01       PHP US$             50.609       0.264
 IDR US$         13,337         3           INR US$             64.01        0.5
 MYR US$         3.954          0           TWD US$             29.555       0.013
 CNY US$         6.4369         0.0045      HKD US$             7.8227       -0.0003
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,339.14       -0.52       Silver (Lon)        17.19        -0.16
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,339.4        4.5         Brent Crude         69.25        -1.01
 Iron Ore        CNY531.5       -4.5        TRJCRB Index        195.1056     -0.9504
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY210.6       -2.3        LME Copper          7,111.5      -98.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 2027 GMT
    
      EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - World stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains as
Wall Street retreated from initial highs as a decline in oil and metals weighed on the
energy and materials sectors.
    Wall Street initially moved higher, as the Dow breached the 26,000 mark for the
first time. The healthcare sector, up 0.52 percent, provided support to the upside,
with Merck up 6.9 percent and UnitedHealth up 2.3 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Wall Street's major stock indexes pared gains in late afternoon trading
on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
    The energy sector fell 1.0 percent as Brent crude oil shed some of its
recent gains, falling nearly $1 per barrel. Industrials and materials
 were the other major laggards on the S&P, down 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent,
respectively.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European shares ended little changed on Tuesday as losses among commodity
stocks more than offset initial gains due to a series of well-received trading updates.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat, while euro zone stocks
 added 0.3 percent as the euro gave up some of its strength against the
dollar.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since late 1991 on
Tuesday, as a firmer dollar supported exporter stocks and expectations for strong
corporate earnings bolstered investor sentiment.
    The Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 23,951.81 after reaching an intraday
peak of 23,962.07, its highest since November 1991. The index had slipped to as low as
23,588.07 on Friday when the dollar took a steep dive versus its Japanese peer.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index closing at a
30-month high, led by a surge in real estate firms, even as a poll backed expectations
that growth in the Asian economic powerhouse will slow in 2018.
    China's economy is expected to cool this year as a government-led crackdown on debt
risks and factory pollution drag on overall activity, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, as a decline in
oil and metal prices could weigh on the energy and materials sectors.
    The local share price index futures dropped 0.6 percent, or 36 points to
5,956, a 90.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won was
unchanged and bond yields were steady.
    At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 18.01 points or 0.72 percent at 2,521.74.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The euro held close to a three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday,
as the common currency recovered from earlier losses tied to doubts that the European
Central Bank would back away from its pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's
meeting.
    Digital currencies tumbled, with bitcoin dropping as much as 18 percent to a
four-week low near $11,000 after reports suggested it was still possible
that South Korea could ban trading them, which intensified fears of a wider regulatory
crackdown.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan, which has climbed against the U.S. dollar over the past
four days, advanced to its highest level in more than two years at the official local
close on Tuesday, supported by a stronger official fixing and heavy corporate dollar
selling.
    The spot market opened at 6.4405 per dollar and changed hands at 6.4366
per dollar by the 0830 GMT domestic close, the strongest since Dec. 9, 2015.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars faded from four-month highs on
Tuesday as speculators took profits on short U.S. dollar positions after several
sessions of heavy selling.
    The Aussie edged back just a touch to $0.7955, having jumped 0.7 percent
on Monday to a peak of $0.7979.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,062.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, identical with its previous close at 1,062.7.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.87 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
it was being transacted at 1,054.17 per dollar.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK -  U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Tuesday along with those of
European bonds, after a report said the European Central Bank was not quite ready to
put away its bond-buying scheme at next week's meeting.
    U.S. yields have dropped in three of the last four sessions.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Tuesday after a report that the European
Central Bank is unlikely to ditch a pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's meeting
eased concern about an early end to the bank's stimulus scheme.
    ECB rate setters need more time to assess the outlook for the economy and the euro,
three sources close to the matter told Reuters.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday,
after an auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($19.8 billion) five-year government bonds
attracted strong demand.
    The auction drew bids 5.24 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in
4-1/2-years, with the lowest price coming in higher than expected.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold slipped on Tuesday from the previous day's four-month high, reflecting losses
across precious metals and commodities as the dollar clawed back some lost ground after
hitting a three-year low against a currency basket.
    Gold's move lower snapped four straight days of gains after the retreat in the U.S.
currency made dollar-priced gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Iron ore futures in China dropped for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday amid
record stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient at the country's ports while winter
steel demand was slow.
    Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports reached 152.83 million
tonnes on Jan. 12, up 2 million tonnes from the previous week, data compiled by
SteelHome consultancy showed.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Base metals slid on Tuesday with copper and nickel hitting multi-week lows as a
steadier dollar weighed, profit-taking set in following strong gains late last year and
worries lingered over fading demand in China before the Lunar New Year.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.8 percent at
$7,078 a tonne, having hit its weakest since Dec. 22 at $7,035.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices dropped off three-year highs on Tuesday as traders booked profits but
healthy demand underpinned prices near $70 per barrel, a level not seen since the
market slump in 2014.
    Prices have been driven up by oil production curbs in OPEC nations and Russia, and
demand amid healthy economic growth.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
Malaysian palm oil futures fell as much as 2 percent in Tuesday evening trade, touching
their lowest in more than two weeks, as a stronger ringgit and concerns over a European
Union vote to curb palm oil imports dented sentiment.
    A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically makes the edible oil
more expensive for foreign buyers and curbs demand. The ringgit climbed to 3.9470, its
highest in about 18 months on Tuesday morning before closing flat.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high to close lower on
Tuesday as investors took profits and the yen stayed at high levels against the dollar,
making the yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for June delivery,
 finished 1.9 yen lower at 212.9 yen ($1.92) per kg, after touching the
highest since Sept. 28 at 216.3 yen earlier in the session.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

