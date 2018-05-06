UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

May 7 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,062.9 35.4 NZX 50** 8,549.37 2.49 DJIA** 24,262.51 332.36 NIKKEI** 22,472.78 -35.25 Nasdaq** 7,209.617 121.47 FTSE** 7,567.14 64.45 S&P 500** 2,663.42 33.69 Hang Seng** 29,926.5 -386.87 SPI 200 Fut 6,092 38.00 STI** 3,545.38 -30.30 SSEC** 3,091.0334 -9.83 KOSPI** 2,461.38 -25.87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.044 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.762 0.001 AU 10 YR Bond 2.768 -0.014 US 10 YR Bond 2.9515 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.805 0 US 30 YR Bond 3.1229 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3325 0.0017 KRW US$ 1,072.93 -0.18 AUD US$ 0.75377 0.00005 NZD US$ 0.702 0.0002 EUR US$ 1.1960 0.0002 Yen US$ 109.11 0 THB US$ 31.73 -0.02 PHP US$ 51.639 -0.12 IDR US$ 13,935 0 INR US$ 66.81 0.15 MYR US$ 3.939 0.008 TWD US$ 29.716 -0.026 CNY US$ 6.36 0.01 HKD US$ 7.8492 -0.0001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,314.65 3.41 Silver (Lon) 16.485 0.076 U.S. Gold Fut 1,315 2 Brent Crude 74.87 1.25 Iron Ore CNY469 0 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY191.9 -0.1 LME Copper 6,845 18 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2106 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, helped by Apple and other technology shares and by weaker-than-expected jobs data that eased interest rate worries, while U.S. oil prices hit their highest in more than three years. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.66 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.75 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points, or 1.39 percent, to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 gained 33.69 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,663.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.47 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,209.62. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares bounced back on Friday as good company results rolled in, but bank stocks were left behind after poor updates from HSBC, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale. Broad-based gains lifted the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which rose 0.6 percent. The banking index, recently penalised by softer economic data and cooling expectations about monetary policy tightening, was among the worst-performing sectors, rising 0.2 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Friday, capping a listless week, as investors anxiously await the outcome of the Sino-U.S. trade talks being held in Beijing. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5 percent at 3,774.60, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,091.03 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to gain at open on Monday, helped by strength seen in oil prices and U.S. equities on Friday. Brent crude oil ended Friday up $1.25 at $74.87 a barrel as global supplies remained tight, while, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates. The local Australian share price index futures rose 0.6 percent on Monday, or 38 points, to 6,092, a 29.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell 1 percent on Friday. At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was down 25.87 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,461.38. U.S.-China trade tensions as well as worries over faster-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on investor sentiment. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar leaped to its highest levels this year against a basket of currencies on Friday despite disappointing U.S. employment data for April, before dropping back to trade little changed. The dollar index jumped to 92.90, the highest level since Dec. 28, before falling back to 92.566, near where it was trading before the data was released. The greenback also broke above parity with the Swiss franc, rising as high as 1.0022 francs. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan reversed earlier gains and ended lower against the U.S. dollar at the domestic close on Friday, after talks between Chinese and U.S. officials offered little hope of a near-term breakthrough in defusing escalating trade tensions. The spot market opened at 6.3465 per dollar and was settled at 6.3589 by the closing bell at onshore trading session. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were ending a tough week with a modest bounce on Friday as speculators took profits on long U.S. dollar positions ahead of the closely watched payrolls report later in the session. The Aussie dollar had edged up to $0.7552, after bouncing 0.5 percent overnight, taking it away from an 11-month trough around $0.7472 struck earlier in the week. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korean won ended slightly weaker on Friday, while bond yields rose. The won was quoted at 1,077.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,076.3. The local currency barely moved on a weekly basis. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday after dropping to multiweek lows, supported by U.S. equity gains as investors believed a weaker-than-expected jobs report will not deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates at the June meeting. In late afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were flat at 2.945 percent from 2.946 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone bond yields were broadly higher in late European trade on Friday, giving up earlier falls on the back of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data as stock markets bounced back. The rise in euro zone bond yields came after sharp falls on Thursday, following weaker-than-expected euro zone inflation data. That has helped keep the gap between U.S. and German bond yields near three decade highs. For a full report, click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices rose slightly on Friday as the U.S. dollar backed off its highs, initially rising after U.S. jobs data was weaker than expected. However the data was still strong enough to support the case for more interest rate increases. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,314.23 per ounce by 3:09 p.m. EDT (1909 GMT), heading for a third consecutive weekly decline, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $2, or 0.2 percent, at $1,314.70. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE China plans to open more of its futures contracts to foreign investors, a senior official said on Friday, as Beijing launched its "internationalised" iron ore contract, part of a bid to boost its sway over pricing of major commodity imports. The most actively traded September iron ore contract closed down 1.2 percent at 471.50 yuan ($74) a tonne, retreating from a two-day spike that pushed it to a more than one-week high on Thursday For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Base metals rallied on Friday as disappointing U.S. employment data was not enough to change investors' overall bullish view of the U.S. economy, and after China reported some progress in trade talks with the United States. Aluminium hit its highest in nearly two weeks at $2,367.50 after Russia's Rusal , the world's No.2 aluminium producer, saw exports fall 70 percent in April from March. The U.S. slapped sanctions on Rusal last month. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude hitting its highest in more than three years, as global supplies remained tight and the market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran. U.S. light crude settled up $1.29 at $69.72 a barrel. It touched a session peak of $69.97 for the first time since November 2014. Brent crude oil settled up $1.25 at $74.87 a barrel. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures notched up their biggest rise in two weeks in on Friday on expectations of falling inventories, after a sharp decline on Thursday evening and being largely range-bound this week. The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,343 ringgit ($594.82) a tonne, its biggest gain since April 20. It earlier fell to a low of 2,324 ringgit, its weakest level since August 2016. For a full report, click on - - - -