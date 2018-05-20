UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

May 21 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,087.4 -6.90 NZX 50** 8,657.33 53.95 DJIA** 24,715.09 1.11 NIKKEI** 22,838.37 91.99 Nasdaq** 7,354.339 -28.134 FTSE** 7,778.79 -9.18 S&P 500** 2,712.97 -7.16 Hang Seng** 31,047.91 105.76 SPI 200 Fut 6,066 -30.00 STI** 3,529.27 -7.49 SSEC** 3,193.0475 38.77 KOSPI** 2,460.65 12.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.07 0.011 KR 10 YR Bond 2.75 -0.022 AU 10 YR Bond 2.901 -0.019 US 10 YR Bond 3.0596 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.855 -0.035 US 30 YR Bond 3.2024 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3418 -0.0012 KRW US$ 1,080.26 -0.31 AUD US$ 0.7522 0.001 NZD US$ 0.6915 0.0005 EUR US$ 1.177 -0.0005 Yen US$ 110.9 0.16 THB US$ 32.2 0.01 PHP US$ 52.279 0.028 IDR US$ 14,150 103 INR US$ 67.985 0.225 MYR US$ 3.97 0.003 TWD US$ 29.912 0.006 CNY US$ 6.3767 0.0123 HKD US$ 7.8496 0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,291.5 1.5 Silver (Lon) 16.42 -0.008 U.S. Gold Fut 1,291.3 2 Brent Crude 78.51 -0.79 Iron Ore CNY462.5 -18 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY194.2 0.3 LME Copper 6,824 -55 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:19 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 stock index dipped on Friday on persistent trade concerns, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields declined from a near seven-year peak after a burst higher this week. In Europe, political uncertainty in Italy weighed on stocks and bonds as well as on the euro. The U.S. dollar rose for a fifth straight session against a basket of currencies. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after a choppy trading session as bank and chipmaker stocks weighed on the index and investors grappled with U.S.-China trade talks. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted a weekly loss as the markets reacted to reports from the U.S.-China trade summit, rising U.S. government bond yields and increasing oil prices. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares ended down on the day on Friday but posted their eighth straight week of gains thanks to a rally in energy shares and despite concerns about Italian anti-establishment parties promising to increase state spending in a planned new government. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent but remained near its highest level in more than three months and was up 0.5 percent on the week. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 3-1/2-month high on Friday and scored its eighth straight weekly gain after a weaker yen lifted exporters, while financial stocks extended their rally as U.S. bond yields remained high. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 22,930.36, the highest closing level since Feb 2. The benchmark index rose 0.8 percent on a weekly basis to mark the eighth straight weekly gains, the longest winning streak since a nine-week stretch between September and November. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Friday amid hopes that Beijing and Washington will reach a deal in the latest round of trade negotiations. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1 percent higher at 3,903.06, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.2 percent higher to 3,193.30 points. For the week, SSEC rose nearly 1 percent, while CSI300 was up 0.8 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weakness on Wall Street along with material, energy stocks seen weighing on the sentiments after metals and oil prices fell. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted a weekly loss on Friday as the markets reacted to reports from the U.S.-China trade summit, rising U.S. government bond yields and increasing oil prices. The local share price index futures shed 0.49 percent or 30 points to 6,066 , a 21.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent lower on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the Korean won gained on Friday amid caution over developments in trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.20 points or 0.50 percent at 2,460.65. For the week, the index shed 0.7 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a five-month high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, helped by weakness in the euro as investors fretted about political uncertainty in Italy. The dollar index has climbed for five straight sessions, posting a 1.2 percent weekly gain. It has risen 5 percent since mid-February, with investors betting U.S. interest rates will need to rise further to curb inflation. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the U.S. dollar on Friday, on track to post its worst week in three months after the central bank set its yuan midpoint at a one-week low to reflect the greenback's extended gains. The dollar firmed against its major trading partners on Friday morning, buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a more upbeat outlook for economy in the United States. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar paused near a 3-1/2-month high against its New Zealand counterpart after six straight sessions of gains led by a recent rally in oil prices and on a subtle divergence in monetary policy stance between the two countries. The commodity-driven Australian dollar held at $1.0903 on the kiwi, the highest since early February, and was on track for a sixth consecutive winning week. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the Korean won gained on Friday amid caution over developments in trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. The won was quoted at 1,077.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,081.2. The currency fell 0.8 percent this week, marking biggest weekly losses in three weeks. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields declined on Friday from a near seven-year high as buyers emerged following a bond market sell-off earlier this week spurred by worries about growing inflation and government borrowing. Some technical indicators suggested the Treasuries market is the most oversold since December. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Italy's long-term borrowing costs jumped to more than seven-month highs on Friday while stocks in Milan fell more than one percent after two anti-establishment parties pledged to increase spending in a deal to form a new coalition government. After the League and the 5-Star Movement outlined their economic plans, the euro also fell, ceding early-session gains against the dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - The lead June 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) futures contract slipped on Friday, pressured by a rise in Tokyo shares to 3-1/2-month highs, as well as weakness in U.S. Treasuries. The Bank of Japan's offer on Friday to buy medium- and long-term bonds helped limit losses in JGB futures, market participants said. June 10-year JGB futures eased 0.02 point to 150.67. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices rebounded on Friday, as the U.S. dollar eased after Italian political tension sparked a sell-off in the country's bond markets and investors sought a safe haven in bullion. Spot gold gained 0.2 percent at $1,292.12 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. EDT (1733 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Dec. 27 in the previous session at $1,285.41. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese steel futures pulled back to a one-week low on Friday, with supply rising and concerns a seasonal recovery in demand could end soon. A pickup in construction activity in China had fueled a sustained fall in traders' steel inventories since March and pushed mills' crude steel output in April to the highest daily average in four years. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Aluminium fell to a two-week low on Friday after news that sanctions-hit Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska would not seek re-election to Rusal's board of directors, easing concerns that supply from the company would be disrupted. Copper, meanwhile, headed for its first weekly loss in three as uncertainties over the outlook for global growth and this week's burst of dollar strength weighed on prices. In a statement, Rusal's parent company EN+ said Deripaska had resigned from its board and undertaken not to stand again as a director of Rusal. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell on Friday, but Brent crude marked its sixth straight week of gains, boosted by plummeting Venezuelan production, strong global demand and looming U.S. sanctions on Iran. Brent crude futures fell 79 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $78.51 a barrel. The global benchmark on Thursday broke through $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014, and investors anticipate more gains due to supply concerns, at least in the short term. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose as much as 1 percent on Friday to their highest in more than five weeks, tracking gains in related edible oils and crude oil, while a weaker ringgit also lent support. The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange, however, pared some gains to end the day up 0.7 percent at 2,450 ringgit ($617.13) a tonne. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed higher on Friday, tracking Shanghai gains, amid hopes that trade tensions between Beijing and Washington will ease after the second round of negotiations. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for October delivery, finished 4 yen ($0.0361) higher at 193.9 yen per kg. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)