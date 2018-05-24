UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

May 25 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,037.10 4.60 NZX 50** 8,590.77 37.54 DJIA** 24,811.76 -75.05 NIKKEI** 22,437.01 -252.73 Nasdaq** 7,424.429 -1.526 FTSE** 7,716.74 -71.70 S&P 500** 2,727.76 -5.53 Hang Seng** 30,760.41 94.77 SPI 200 Fut 6,016 -27.00 STI** 3,528.92 32.65 SSEC** 3,154.8936 -14.07 KOSPI** 2,466.01 -5.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.045 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.719 -0.036 AU 10 YR Bond 2.806 0.001 US 10 YR Bond 2.977 -0.026 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.79 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.1266 -0.042 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3393 0.0003 KRW US$ 1,080.45 -0.24 AUD US$ 0.7578 0 NZD US$ 0.6927 0.0006 EUR US$ 1.1721 0.0002 Yen US$ 109.26 0.02 THB US$ 32.01 0.03 PHP US$ 52.482 0.027 IDR US$ 14,130 -72 INR US$ 68.33 -0.03 MYR US$ 3.979 -0.001 TWD US$ 29.93 -0.03 CNY US$ 6.377 -0.0118 HKD US$ 7.8473 -0.0004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,304.47 11.47 Silver (Lon) 16.626 0.206 U.S. Gold Fut 1,304 14.4 Brent Crude 78.83 -0.97 Iron Ore CNY462 4.5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY194.6 0.8 LME Copper 6,910.5 43.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:28 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Shares sank worldwide on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while tariff fears hit auto stocks and safety buying ramped up. Trump, in a letter to North Korea released by the White House, called off the June 12 summit, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement by Pyongyang. The cancellation came even after North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at its nuclear test site. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday after President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and ordered a probe of auto imports, while gains in Netflix pushed its market value to a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,811.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,727.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,424.43. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European stocks fell on Thursday as carmaker shares came under pressure after the United States launched an investigation into auto imports, while Deutsche Bank dropped after announcing thousands of job cuts. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 percent to an 8-day low, reversing earlier gains as global equities came under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to more than two-week lows on Thursday as automakers slumped after the Trump administration launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs. The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent lower at 22,437.01, the lowest closing since May 9. The Nikkei volatility index soared to 18.29, the highest level since mid-April. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks extended losses on Thursday, after falling the most in a month in the previous session, as caution prevailed amid renewed concerns over China-U.S. trade tensions. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.7 percent at 3,827.22 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.5 percent lower at 3,154.65 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are poised to decline on Friday, mirroring weakness in Wall Street which closed lower overnight after President Donald Trump called off a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Aussie energy stocks are seen dragged down due to weaker oil prices on worries on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lifting output cuts in place since the start of 2017. The local share price index futures fell 0.45 percent or 27 points to 6,016, a 21.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.1 percent on Thursday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won held steady, while bond yields fell. The Bank of Korea kept its interest rate unchanged at its May policy meeting, which was largely shrugged off by the market as it was pretty much expected. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Thursday and hit a two-week low against the Japanese yen, after U.S. President Donald Trump scrapped a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and as traders booked profits following the greenback's recent rally. Trump called off a historic summit with the North Korean leader citing Pyongyang's "open hostility," and warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on a slightly weakened official yuan midpoint, after the greenback strengthened against the euro on concerns about economic and political risks in the common currency bloc. A subsequent pullback in the U.S. currency following slightly dovish Federal Reserve meeting minutes and threats by U.S. President Donald Trump of new tariffs on imported cars created demand among corporate buyers looking for cheaper dollars. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded on Thursday, as the greenback lost momentum after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting were seen as dovish, but gains were tempered on renewed fears of a U.S.-led trade war. The Australian dollar added 0.1 percent to $0.7565 from a low of $0.7523 touched on Wednesday. The Aussie has fallen in each of the past three months but is set for a small gain in May. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won held steady, while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,079.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,080.7. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on safety buying after President Donald Trump called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and as the Turkish lira renewed its decline. Trump cited Pyongyang's "open hostility," and warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Germany's 10-year government bond yield dropped to its lowest since early January on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The White House announcement sparked a rush into safe haven assets including euro zone government bonds and the Japanese yen. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Most Japanese government bonds were little changed on Thursday but some super-long bonds firmed slightly as Japanese share prices tumbled for the third consecutive day, boosting the allure of government bonds. While the market is supported by the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying programme, few investors are eager to buy JGBs at current levels after bond yields saw a substantial rise globally in the past few weeks. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices surged on Thursday, propelled above $1,300 per ounce as the U.S. dollar faded after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a summit with North Korea, stoking political tensions. Spot gold gained 0.9 percent at $1,305.18 per ounce by 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), earlier hitting $1,306.56, a nine-day high. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $14.80, or 1.2 percent, at $1,304.40 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese steel and iron ore futures closed higher for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday on expectation that the recent sell-off has reached its limit. The most-traded steel rebar contract, for October delivery, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange recovered from an early fall to close 1.2 percent higher at 3,583 yuan ($561.19) a tonne. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent to 459.5 yuan a tonne. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Lead hit its highest in nearly three months on Thursday as a plunge in available LME warehouse stocks fed into this week's price rally, while copper edged up after the previous session's sharp losses. Lead is the biggest riser among industrial metals this week, climbing more than 7 percent since last Friday's close. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell about $1 on Thursday, with expectations building that reduced supplies from Venezuela and Iran could prompt OPEC to wind down output cuts in place since the start of 2017. Brent crude futures fell $1.01 to settle at $78.79 a barrel, a 1.27 percent loss. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.13 to settle at $70.71 a barrel, a 1.57 percent loss. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a seven-week high on Thursday evening, tracking gains in U.S. soyoil and supported by a weaker ringgit. Palm oil prices typically rise on a weaker ringgit, its currency of trade, because it makes the edible oil cheaper for foreign buyers. The ringgit weakened as much as 0.2 percent against the dollar before closing the day with a 0.03 percent gain at 3.9790. The palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 2,492 ringgit ($626.29) a tonne at the end of the trading day. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed lower on Thursday on renewed trade tensions after Washington launched a national security probe into auto imports and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments suggested setbacks in their talks with China. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for October delivery, finished 2.7 yen lower at 193.8 yen ($1.77) per kg. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)