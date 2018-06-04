UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

June 5 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,025.50 35.10 NZX 50** 8,636.16 -22.63 DJIA** 24,813.69 178.48 NIKKEI** 22,475.94 304.59 Nasdaq** 7,606.460 52.128 FTSE** 7,741.29 39.52 S&P 500** 2,746.97 12.25 Hang Seng** 30,997.98 505.07 SPI 200 Fut 6,003 -23.00 STI** 3,467.48 39.97 SSEC** 3,091.1909 16.05 KOSPI** 2447.76 8.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.048 -0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.733 0.03 AU 10 YR Bond 2.741 0.003 US 10 YR Bond 2.9442 0.049 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.825 0.055 US 30 YR Bond 3.0848 0.038 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3366 -0.0021 KRW US$ 1,069.77 0.44 AUD US$ 0.76485 0.00795 NZD US$ 0.7025 -0.0002 EUR US$ 1.1703 0.0005 Yen US$ 109.79 -0.01 THB US$ 31.99 0 PHP US$ 52.539 0.002 IDR US$ 13,867 -23 INR US$ 67.06 0.07 MYR US$ 3.97 -0.007 TWD US$ 29.82 -0.044 CNY US$ 6.4027 -0.013 HKD US$ 7.8453 0.0001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,291.58 -1.16 Silver (Lon) 16.364 0.012 U.S. Gold Fut 1,295.9 -3.4 Brent Crude 75.5 -1.29 Iron Ore CNY462.5 4 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY189.2 -1.2 LME Copper 6,986.5 90.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:13 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - World stock indexes and Treasury yields climbed on Monday, while the dollar fell to a two-week low as political tensions in Europe eased. Italy's anti-establishment parties formed a coalition government on Friday to end three months of political deadlock. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Monday, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth, while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector. Apple shares rose to their highest ever due to investor bets on its annual developers conference and Microsoft impressed with an acquisition, pushing the S&P 500 technology index to a record high, while Amazon.com led consumer stocks higher. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares extended a recovery on Monday as dealmaking took centre stage after a week of political tension in Italy and Spain as well as friction between the United States and its allies over trade policies. Investors' concerns over trade were overshadowed by very strong U.S. jobs data on Friday, which helped Wall Street to rise for a second day on Monday. Europe's STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent and Germany's DAX 0.4 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Monday, tracking Friday's Wall Street's gains after May jobs data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy, while a weaker yen lifted shares of Japanese exporters. The Nikkei ended up 1.37 percent at 22,475.94 after going as high as 21,515.72, its highest since May 28. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Monday, aided by a rebound in consumer and real estate shares. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent to 3,807.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,091.19. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australia shares are expected to lose steam on Tuesday, with oil prices and iron-ore shedding about 2 percent each, bearing threat to energy and material stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose along with Asian peers on Monday after strong U.S. jobs report bolstered optimism in the world's largest economy and offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could retard global economic growth. As of 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.80 points or 0.36 percent at 2,447.76. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar dropped to a two-week low on Monday, as easing political tensions in Italy lifted the euro and global trade concerns resurfaced after China warned the United States against tariffs and other protectionist measures. In late trading, the dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 94.046, hitting a two-week trough of 93.664. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Monday, dragged lower by a weaker official yuan midpoint and rising corporate dollar demand which consolidated following Friday's solid U.S. job data. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.4208 per dollar, 130 pips or 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078 last Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar sprung to a six-week top on Monday after surprisingly robust first-quarter data pointed to stronger than expected economic growth. The Australian dollar climbed to $0.7615, a level not seen since April 24. The Aussie faces stiff chart resistance around $0.7600. If it is able to sustain the move above current levels the next stop is seen at $0.7655. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's won rose along with Asian peers on Monday after strong U.S. jobs report bolstered optimism in the world's largest economy and offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could retard global economic growth. The won was quoted at 1,071.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,075. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with the 10-year yield hitting one-week highs as investors pared safe-haven holdings of lower-risk government debt due to fading fears about political turmoil in Italy and Spain. A robust U.S. payrolls report in May renewed an upbeat outlook for faster domestic growth and inflation, rekindling expectations the Federal Reserve may consider raising rates three more times in 2018, analysts said. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - A rally in southern European bond markets gathered pace on Monday as investors took comfort from the creation of a government in Rome that ended months of political turmoil and a relatively smooth handover of power in Spain. The gap between 10-year Italian and German government bond yields - a closely watched indicator of relative risks - narrowed to 211 basis points. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Monday, as equities rose to one-week highs and dented investor demand for safe-haven debt. The five-year yield and the 10-year yield were each half a basis point higher at minus 0.110 percent and 0.045 percent, respectively. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices were barely changed on Monday, supported by a wilting dollar as Italian political risk receded, though the prospect of another rise in U.S. interest rates capped gains. Spot gold was flat at $1,292.90 per ounce by 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $2, or 0.2 percent, at $1,297.30. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Monday as steel prices retreated and stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material at China's ports surged to record levels. Iron ore stocked at China's major ports reached 161.98 million tonnes on Friday, up 1.4 million tonnes from the previous week, data tracked by SteelHome consultancy showed. The inventories have risen 9 percent this year. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices rose on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and the potential for supply problems as wage talks began at the world's largest copper mine. The union at BHP's, Escondida mine in Chile said on Friday that it had begun negotiations with a proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell about 2 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude touching its lowest level in nearly two months, breaking below technical support levels as investors kept selling amid growing U.S. production, possible global supply growth and nagging trade tensions. Brent crude futures lost $1.50 a barrel, or 2 percent, to settle at $75.29 a barrel. U.S. crude ended $1.06, or 1.6 percent, lower at $64.75 a barrel, after earlier touching $64.57, its lowest since April 10. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday as traders were expecting build up in stockpiles due to sluggish export demand. The palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.31 percent at 2,407 ringgit ($606.30) a tonne by the close. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose on Monday, helped by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar and a rally in the Tokyo stock market as strong U.S. jobs data offset fears that trade wars between the United States and the rest of the world could slow global economy. Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for rubber prices in Southeast Asia, rebounded from a two-week low hit on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)