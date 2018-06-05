UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

June 6 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,994.90 -30.60 NZX 50** 8,757.04 120.88 DJIA** 24,799.98 -13.71 NIKKEI** 22,539.54 63.60 Nasdaq** 7,637.863 31.40 FTSE** 7,686.8 -54.49 S&P 500** 2,748.80 1.93 Hang Seng** 31,093.45 95.47 SPI 200 Fut 6,010 10.00 STI** 3,483.16 15.68 SSEC** 3,114.4062 23.22 KOSPI** 2,453.76 6.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.049 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.716 -0.017 AU 10 YR Bond 2.736 -0.007 US 10 YR Bond 2.9259 -0.011 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.805 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.0816 -0.001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3349 -0.0017 KRW US$ 1,070.65 -0.3 AUD US$ 0.76170 0.00010 NZD US$ 0.7022 -0.0001 EUR US$ 1.1715 -0.0002 Yen US$ 109.82 0.04 THB US$ 31.93 0.01 PHP US$ 52.349 -0.002 IDR US$ 13,874 7 INR US$ 67.09 0.03 MYR US$ 3.97 0 TWD US$ 29.815 -0.005 CNY US$ 6.4008 -0.0008 HKD US$ 7.847 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,295.73 4.15 Silver (Lon) 16.461 0.097 U.S. Gold Fut 1,300.4 3.1 Brent Crude 75.07 -0.22 Iron Ore CNY471.5 10 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY187.5 0.3 LME Copper 7,117 142 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:08 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - U.S. stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while U.S. Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy's new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation's debt. The so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet - rose. The S&P technology index gained 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq hit a record intraday high.. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, while the S&P 500 edged higher as investors eyed solid U.S. economic data. However, bank stocks declined along with U.S. Treasury yields, and investors appeared to favor bonds over defensive equity sectors such as utilities and consumer staples. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - A buoyant European tech sector, which hit a 17-year peak on Tuesday, was not enough to lift the broader European market as jitters over politics in the periphery persisted. The pan-European STOXX 600 gave up gains to end the session with a 0.3 percent loss, weighed down by weaker banking stocks, and bringing two sessions of straight gains to an end. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - A recovery in Japanese shares ran out of steam on Tuesday as the Nikkei average faced stiff resistance at its 25-day average, but sentiment was underpinned by stellar U.S. jobs data last week and a weakening yen. The Nikkei share average closed 0.3 percent higher at 22,539.54 points, after failing to sustain gains above its 25-day average of 22,562. The benchmark has bounced since it hit a six-week low of 21,932 a week ago. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks firmed on Tuesday, after a private survey showed the services sector expanded at a steady pace in May, while pharmaceutical sector gained the most. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent to 3,845.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.7 percent at 3,114.21. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australia shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday, as overnight gains in Wall Street and rising iron ore prices may whet investor appetite. The local share price index futures climbed 0.2 percent, a 15.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed half a percent on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a weak start as foreign investors returned with appetite for risky assets. The KOSPI ended up 6.00 points or 0.25 percent at 2,453.76. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell on Tuesday, reversing gains to a near six-month high, as the euro rallied after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government had never considered leaving the euro zone. The euro rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.1712, which pushed the dollar index, also 0.1 percent lower to 93.894. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped on Tuesday amid rising corporate demand for dollars, and a growing number of analysts are predicting further weakness if upbeat U.S. economic data keeps the greenback on a firm path. While the dollar index eased overnight, market watchers believe it will be supported by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week and possibly two more hikes by year-end. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hovered near six-week highs as the country's central bank sounded upbeat about future economic growth, while the New Zealand currency held near a one-month peak. The Australian dollar was last at $0.7633, down 0.2 percent on the day and within striking distance of Monday's $0.7665, a level not seen since April 23. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korean won gained on Tuesday while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,070.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,071.9. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as traders piled back into lower-risk government debt after Italy's new prime minister vowed to enact economic policies that could balloon the nation's already-heavy debt load. Traders lightened their Italian bonds in favor of Treasuries and German Bunds as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's pledge for tax cuts and more welfare spending overshadowed encouraging business data on Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Italy's government bonds sold off on Tuesday, facing renewed pressure after new Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte promised to bring radical change as he sought parliamentary backing for an anti-establishment government. Conte's remarks echoed much of the policy programme set out in a coalition accord signed by the 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League - an agenda of tax cuts and higher welfare spending. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after an auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year government bonds drew a decent size of bids, underpinning solid demand at current levels. The auction drew bids 4.38 times the offer, higher than the bid-to-cover of 4.20 in the previous auction, while the lowest accepted price was in line with market expectations at 100.49. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices increased on Tuesday as the dollar retreated slightly from close to a six-month high even as strong U.S. economic data sealed the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. Spot gold gained 0.5 percent at $1,298.45 per ounce by 1:32 p.m. EDT (1732 GMT). For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE China's Dalian iron ore futures rose on Tuesday on concerns of tight supplies after a report said Tangshan city plans to shut hundreds of mining companies, while mounting stockpiles at ports limited gains. Tangshan, the country's No.1 steelmaking city in Hebei province, said it will close 226 mining firms - half iron ore miners - that do not have legitimate licenses as part of efforts to curb illegal mining and cut pollution. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper hit a six-week high on Tuesday as concerns about the potential supply impact of wage negotiations at the world's biggest copper mine helped push prices back above $7,000 a tonne. The union at BHP's, Escondida facility in Chile said on Friday that it had started the latest round of negotiations with a proposal which includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Brent crude reversed losses on Tuesday, after hitting its lowest price in nearly a month following a report that the U.S. government asked Saudi Arabia and other major exporters to increase oil output. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to settle at $75.38 a barrel, a 0.12 percent gain. It touched a low of $73.81, its lowest since May 8. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures extended declines on Tuesday to hit their lowest in nearly a month, weighed down by lacklustre export demand, but they trimmed losses in the second half of the trading session on reports India will raise an import tax on soft oils. The palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.37 percent at 2,400 ringgit ($604.53) a tonne by the close. Earlier in the session, the contract hit 2,382 ringgit, its lowest since May 8. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures slid to a five-week low on Tuesday as a drop in Shanghai futures prompted fresh selling and amid worries about lower demand for tyre due to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on auto imports. Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for rubber prices in Southeast Asia, are under pressure on anticipation that tyre demand in Japan will shrink if Trump slaps new import duties, said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)