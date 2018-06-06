UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

June 7 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,025.10 30.2 NZX 50** 8,813.45 56.41 DJIA** 25,146.39 346.41 NIKKEI** 22,625.73 86.19 Nasdaq** 7,689.243 51.380 FTSE** 7,712.37 25.57 S&P 500** 2,772.35 23.55 Hang Seng** 31,259.1 165.65 SPI 200 Fut 6,054 30.00 STI** 3,467.81 -15.35 SSEC** 3,115.6826 1.48 KOSPI** 2,453.76 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.051 0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.717 0.001 AU 10 YR Bond 2.808 0.046 US 10 YR Bond 2.9736 0.055 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.88 0.06 US 30 YR Bond 3.1233 0.048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3328 -0.0021 KRW US$ 1,065.92 -0.13 AUD US$ 0.7667 -0.0001 NZD US$ 0.7033 0.0003 EUR US$ 1.1774 0.0001 Yen US$ 110.15 -0.01 THB US$ 31.9 0 PHP US$ 52.385 0 IDR US$ 13,850 -24 INR US$ 66.83 -0.26 MYR US$ 3.972 0.002 TWD US$ 29.738 -0.077 CNY US$ 6.3898 -0.0192 HKD US$ 7.8469 -0.0004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,296 0.27 Silver (Lon) 16.641 0.18 U.S. Gold Fut 1,300.6 -1.6 Brent Crude 75.71 0.33 Iron Ore CNY473.5 3 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY188.3 0.2 LME Copper 7,235 136 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:09 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The euro rose to a nearly two-week high while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a 1-1/2-week peak on Wednesday after officials said the European Central Bank could wind down its stimulus program by the end of the year. Robust growth is making the central bank increasingly confident that inflation is on its way back to target, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, raising the likelihood it may use a meeting next week to reveal more about the end of its bond-buying program. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while the Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late in the trading day that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G7 summit this week. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European stocks closed flat on Wednesday at the end of a choppy session during which hawkish comments by the European Central Bank lifted the euro and bond yields. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the day unchanged with bourses closing in different directions across the continent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index touched a two-week high on Wednesday as technology stocks edged up after their U.S. peers rallied. The Nikkei ended up 0.38 percent at 22,625.73 after brushing 22,662.82, its highest since May 23. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - Shanghai stocks ended flat on Wednesday, as gains in transport and material firms were offset by losses in banking and real estate shares. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.2 percent lower at 3,837.35 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed flat at 3,115.18 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australia shares are expected to move higher on Thursday, as rising commodity prices are seen boosting stocks in the mining sector. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 28.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose to a nearly two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday after officials said the European Central Bank could wind down its stimulus program by the end of the year, as inflation has risen to its target. Europe's common currency was on track to post its largest weekly gain versus the dollar since mid-February. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan rose to a more than one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday helped by firmer central bank guidance, but gains were capped by rising corporate demand for the greenback. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4040 per dollar, 117 pips firmer than the previous fix and in line with a softer dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar jumped to a six-week top on Wednesday after data showed the country's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace last quarter, while New Zealand's currency held near one-month highs. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1 percent in the March quarter, from an upwardly revised 0.5 percent the previous quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield hitting a 1-1/2-week high on worries that the European Central Bank would end the expansion of its massive bond purchase program this year. Jitters that the ECB could signal its desire to wind down massive stimulus as early as next week triggered a broad sell-off in German Bunds and other European government debt, which spilled over to the Treasuries sector, analysts said. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Germany's bond yields were set for their biggest daily jump in nearly a year on Wednesday, with borrowing costs across the euro zone rising on concerns the European Central Bank could signal its desire to wind down massive stimulus as early as next week. The impact was felt deepest in Italy where bond investors have also been grappling with the prospects of likely aggressive borrowing by a new government. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Wednesday, but bonds with more than 10 years to maturity dipped as brokerages sought concession ahead of an auction. The Ministry of Finance will hold a liquidity-enhancing auction on Thursday, where it will make an offer of existing JGBs with 15.5 years to 39 years to maturity, totalling 500 billion yen ($4.55 billion). For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, see-sawing in a narrow range as a weaker dollar and trade tensions provided support but investor anticipation of a U.S. rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week weighed on prices. Spot gold was flat at $1,295.80 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (17:50 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery settled down 80 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $1,301.40 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures climbed to their highest level in two weeks on Wednesday after an iron ore mining accident, stirring concerns about potential tight supply in the market. An explosion on Tuesday at an iron ore mining project owned by Huamei Group Company in China's northeastern province of Liaoning killed 11 people and injured nine others. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper hit a 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday as the dollar fell sharply, concerns lingered over possible supply disruptions in Chile and buying momentum picked up after the metal broke key technical levels. Nickel and zinc hit their highest in more than a month, tracking the ferrous complex higher after a blast at an iron ore mine in China and amid falling inventories. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices fell on Wednesday on worries that global supply is climbing after U.S. inventories rose unexpectedly and Saudi Arabia and other big producers signaled that they may increase output. U.S. crude inventories rose 2.1 million barrels in the week to June 1, the Energy Information Administration said, a surprise after analysts had forecast a decrease of 1.8 million barrels. Fuel inventories also rose. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures ended higher on Wednesday, edging up from a five-week low hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker yen against the greenback and as Shanghai futures recovered from early losses, dealers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for November delivery, finished 0.9 yen higher at 188.1 yen ($1.71) per kg. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)