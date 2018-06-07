FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6,057.30       32.200      NZX 50**            8,899.52     86.070
 DJIA**          25,241.41      95.02       NIKKEI**            22,823.26    197.53
 Nasdaq**        7,635.070      -54.173     FTSE**              7,704.4      -7.97
 S&P 500**       2,770.37       -1.98       Hang Seng**         31,512.63    253.53
 SPI 200 Fut     6,054          -8.00       STI**               3,473.08     5.27
 SSEC**          3,108.9781     -6.20       KOSPI**             0            0.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.049          0.001       KR 10 YR Bond       2.75         0.034
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.843          0.005       US 10 YR Bond       2.9223       -0.053
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.865          -0.005      US 30 YR Bond       3.0688       -0.061
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3341         0.0013      KRW US$             1,071.47     5.42
 AUD US$         0.7624         -0.0044     NZD US$             0.7027       -0.0003
 EUR US$         1.1797         0.0024      Yen US$             109.68       -0.01
 THB US$         31.97          -0.05       PHP US$             52.49        0.105
 IDR US$         13,865         15          INR US$             67.41        0.58
 MYR US$         3.975          0.003       TWD US$             29.74        0.002
 CNY US$         6.3931         0.004       HKD US$             7.8459       -0.0001
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,296.81       0.81        Silver (Lon)        16.69        0.049
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,301.3        -0.1        Brent Crude         77.3         1.94
 Iron Ore        CNY467         -5          TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY189.5       -0.2        LME Copper          7,247        27
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:12 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - The euro climbed to a three-week peak on Thursday as expectations mounted
that the European Central Bank will signal an early wind-down of economic stimulus,
while oil prices jumped on concern about a drop in Venezuela exports.
    U.S. Treasury prices extended gains as worries about global trade and losses in
emerging markets sparked a fresh wave of safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday as the technology sector snapped a
rally while investors turned to safer bets as they kept an eye on global trade tensions
and waited for U.S. and European central bank meetings.
    U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, as trade disputes between the United States
and its major trade partners were in focus ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European shares dipped on Thursday at the end of a choppy session with
luxury stocks among the leading losers after an underwhelming presentation from Gucci
owner Kering.
    Stronger energy stocks and gains among banks on expectations that the
European Central Bank may soon start to wind down its stimulus helped the pan-European
STOXX 600 limit its decline to 0.2 percent.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Thursday
to stay above a key technical level as it tracked Wall Street gains overnight, while
non-ferrous metal stocks staged a rally after copper prices soared.
    Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co was under the spotlight after it jumped 5.6
percent and was the fourth biggest gainer by turnover after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities upgraded its rating to 'overweight' from 'neutral', citing strong
inbound tourism demand in Japanese cosmetics.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks slipped on Thursday as consumer and healthcare firms took a
breather after recent gains.
    The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.2 percent down at 3,831.01 while the
Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.2 percent to 3,109.50 points. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA 
    Australia shares are expected to inch lower on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street
that slid on technology stocks,  as investors turned to safer bets amidst global trade
tensions.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 3.3-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
    
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed on Thursday, as global
shares rallied amid improved prospects of economic recovery. 
     At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.82 points or 0.69 percent at 2,470.58, a fifth
straight day of gains. Steel shares including POSCO and Hyundai Steel
 were up 4.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, supporting the
industry's 3.7 percent rise.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The euro scaled three-week peaks against the dollar on Thursday as
investors boosted their bets that the European Central Bank at next week's monetary
policy meeting will flag the winding down of its vast bond-buying program by the end of
this year.
    Since hitting a 10-month low last week, the euro has gained nearly 3 percent
against the dollar and is on track to post its largest weekly gain in four months.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as corporate
demand for the greenback remained strong, offsetting a firmer official midpoint.
    The dollar eased against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, reacting to a
rise in the euro which was supported by growing bets the European Central Bank
(ECB) may soon announce it will start winding down its massive bond purchase programme.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar came off six week highs on Thursday after the
country's trade surplus fell in April, while its New Zealand cousin stepped back from a
one-month peak.
    The Australian dollar was last down 0.2 percent at $0.7653 from
Wednesday's $0.7677, the highest since mid-April.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The Korean won inched up on Thursday and bond yields rose.
    The won was quoted at 1,069 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.16 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.7.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday in a volatile session, reversing
the prior day's sell-off, as safe-haven demand rose on tensions between the United
States and its major trade partners ahead of the Group of Seven summit.
    U.S. President Donald Trump stuck to his tough stance against top allies ahead of
the summit on Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix, Quebec, after imposing tariffs on
steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union last week. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - German government bond yields hit two-week highs on Thursday, leading
top-rated bond yields in the euro area higher, a day after hawkish comments from top
ECB policy makers turned investor focus to a looming central bank meeting.
    More than 13 billion euros of new bond supply from France and Spain added to upward
pressure on yields, which rose 3-4 basis points across much of the bloc.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, tracking losses in
global peers, although super-long maturities gained on the strong outcome of a
liquidity-enhancing auction.
    The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.050
percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    U.S. dollar weakness helped boost gold prices on Thursday, but gains were limited
as the market awaited clues from next week's meeting of the Federal Reserve on the pace
of U.S. interest rate rises.
    Spot gold rose 0.24 percent to $1,299.05 an ounce by 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734
GMT), earlier hitting a one-week high, $1,303.08. U.S. gold futures for August
delivery settled up $1.60, or 0.1 percent, at $1,303 per ounce.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese construction steel rebar futures rose to their highest in six months on
Thursday, supported by environmental inspections across the country that helped to ease
concerns about a glut and boosted market sentiment.
    Teams of inspectors have been sent to six regions, including the steelmaking hubs
of Hebei and Jiangsu provinces, to review environmental violations that were found
during the checks last year.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, lifted by concerns over the potential for
wage negotiations at the world's biggest copper mine to disrupt supply, and by healthy
appetite for cyclical assets as stock markets rallied.
    Union leaders at the Escondida mine in Chile operated by BHP,
submitted wage demands late last week, sparking fears of a possible strike. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Global benchmark Brent crude surged nearly $2 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by
concern about a steep drop in exports from Venezuela and worries OPEC may not raise
production at its meeting this month.
    Brent crude futures settled up $1.96 a barrel, or 2.6 percent at $77.32.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.22, or 1.88 percent to $65.95 a
barrel.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a fourth consecutive session on
Thursday, hitting their lowest in one month on continued concerns about a weak demand
outlook, while declines in Chicago soybeans also weighed on the market.
    The palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was down 0.25 percent at 2,388 ringgit ($600.75) a tonne by the
close.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose for a second day on Thursday, recovering
further from a five-week low hit earlier in the week, as firmer Shanghai futures and
rising stocks at home aided gains.
    Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a more than two-week high on
Thursday to stay above a key technical level as it tracked Wall Street gains overnight.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
