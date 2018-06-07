UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

June 8 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,057.30 32.200 NZX 50** 8,899.52 86.070 DJIA** 25,241.41 95.02 NIKKEI** 22,823.26 197.53 Nasdaq** 7,635.070 -54.173 FTSE** 7,704.4 -7.97 S&P 500** 2,770.37 -1.98 Hang Seng** 31,512.63 253.53 SPI 200 Fut 6,054 -8.00 STI** 3,473.08 5.27 SSEC** 3,108.9781 -6.20 KOSPI** 0 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.049 0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.75 0.034 AU 10 YR Bond 2.843 0.005 US 10 YR Bond 2.9223 -0.053 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.865 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.0688 -0.061 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3341 0.0013 KRW US$ 1,071.47 5.42 AUD US$ 0.7624 -0.0044 NZD US$ 0.7027 -0.0003 EUR US$ 1.1797 0.0024 Yen US$ 109.68 -0.01 THB US$ 31.97 -0.05 PHP US$ 52.49 0.105 IDR US$ 13,865 15 INR US$ 67.41 0.58 MYR US$ 3.975 0.003 TWD US$ 29.74 0.002 CNY US$ 6.3931 0.004 HKD US$ 7.8459 -0.0001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,296.81 0.81 Silver (Lon) 16.69 0.049 U.S. Gold Fut 1,301.3 -0.1 Brent Crude 77.3 1.94 Iron Ore CNY467 -5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY189.5 -0.2 LME Copper 7,247 27 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 21:12 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The euro climbed to a three-week peak on Thursday as expectations mounted that the European Central Bank will signal an early wind-down of economic stimulus, while oil prices jumped on concern about a drop in Venezuela exports. U.S. Treasury prices extended gains as worries about global trade and losses in emerging markets sparked a fresh wave of safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday as the technology sector snapped a rally while investors turned to safer bets as they kept an eye on global trade tensions and waited for U.S. and European central bank meetings. U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, as trade disputes between the United States and its major trade partners were in focus ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares dipped on Thursday at the end of a choppy session with luxury stocks among the leading losers after an underwhelming presentation from Gucci owner Kering. Stronger energy stocks and gains among banks on expectations that the European Central Bank may soon start to wind down its stimulus helped the pan-European STOXX 600 limit its decline to 0.2 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Thursday to stay above a key technical level as it tracked Wall Street gains overnight, while non-ferrous metal stocks staged a rally after copper prices soared. Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co was under the spotlight after it jumped 5.6 percent and was the fourth biggest gainer by turnover after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities upgraded its rating to 'overweight' from 'neutral', citing strong inbound tourism demand in Japanese cosmetics. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks slipped on Thursday as consumer and healthcare firms took a breather after recent gains. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.2 percent down at 3,831.01 while the Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.2 percent to 3,109.50 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA Australia shares are expected to inch lower on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street that slid on technology stocks, as investors turned to safer bets amidst global trade tensions. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 3.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed on Thursday, as global shares rallied amid improved prospects of economic recovery. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.82 points or 0.69 percent at 2,470.58, a fifth straight day of gains. Steel shares including POSCO and Hyundai Steel were up 4.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, supporting the industry's 3.7 percent rise. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro scaled three-week peaks against the dollar on Thursday as investors boosted their bets that the European Central Bank at next week's monetary policy meeting will flag the winding down of its vast bond-buying program by the end of this year. Since hitting a 10-month low last week, the euro has gained nearly 3 percent against the dollar and is on track to post its largest weekly gain in four months. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as corporate demand for the greenback remained strong, offsetting a firmer official midpoint. The dollar eased against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, reacting to a rise in the euro which was supported by growing bets the European Central Bank (ECB) may soon announce it will start winding down its massive bond purchase programme. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar came off six week highs on Thursday after the country's trade surplus fell in April, while its New Zealand cousin stepped back from a one-month peak. The Australian dollar was last down 0.2 percent at $0.7653 from Wednesday's $0.7677, the highest since mid-April. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korean won inched up on Thursday and bond yields rose. The won was quoted at 1,069 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.7. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday in a volatile session, reversing the prior day's sell-off, as safe-haven demand rose on tensions between the United States and its major trade partners ahead of the Group of Seven summit. U.S. President Donald Trump stuck to his tough stance against top allies ahead of the summit on Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix, Quebec, after imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union last week. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - German government bond yields hit two-week highs on Thursday, leading top-rated bond yields in the euro area higher, a day after hawkish comments from top ECB policy makers turned investor focus to a looming central bank meeting. More than 13 billion euros of new bond supply from France and Spain added to upward pressure on yields, which rose 3-4 basis points across much of the bloc. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers, although super-long maturities gained on the strong outcome of a liquidity-enhancing auction. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.050 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD U.S. dollar weakness helped boost gold prices on Thursday, but gains were limited as the market awaited clues from next week's meeting of the Federal Reserve on the pace of U.S. interest rate rises. Spot gold rose 0.24 percent to $1,299.05 an ounce by 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), earlier hitting a one-week high, $1,303.08. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $1.60, or 0.1 percent, at $1,303 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese construction steel rebar futures rose to their highest in six months on Thursday, supported by environmental inspections across the country that helped to ease concerns about a glut and boosted market sentiment. Teams of inspectors have been sent to six regions, including the steelmaking hubs of Hebei and Jiangsu provinces, to review environmental violations that were found during the checks last year. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, lifted by concerns over the potential for wage negotiations at the world's biggest copper mine to disrupt supply, and by healthy appetite for cyclical assets as stock markets rallied. Union leaders at the Escondida mine in Chile operated by BHP, submitted wage demands late last week, sparking fears of a possible strike. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Global benchmark Brent crude surged nearly $2 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by concern about a steep drop in exports from Venezuela and worries OPEC may not raise production at its meeting this month. Brent crude futures settled up $1.96 a barrel, or 2.6 percent at $77.32. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.22, or 1.88 percent to $65.95 a barrel. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their lowest in one month on continued concerns about a weak demand outlook, while declines in Chicago soybeans also weighed on the market. The palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.25 percent at 2,388 ringgit ($600.75) a tonne by the close. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose for a second day on Thursday, recovering further from a five-week low hit earlier in the week, as firmer Shanghai futures and rising stocks at home aided gains. Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a more than two-week high on Thursday to stay above a key technical level as it tracked Wall Street gains overnight. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)