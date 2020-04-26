UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

April 27 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,242.6 25.5 NZX 50** 10,446.11 -26.63 DJIA** 23,775.27 260.01 NIKKEI** 19,262.00 -167.44 Nasdaq** 8,634.52 139.767 FTSE** 5,752.23 -74.38 S&P 500** 2,836.74 38.94 Hang Seng** 23,831.33 -145.99 SPI 200 Fut 5,298 82.00 STI** 2,518.16 -24.21 SSEC** 2,808.5293 -29.97 KOSPI** 1,889.01 -25.72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond -0.01 0.009 KR 10 YR Bond 1.535 -0.016 AU 10 YR Bond 0.878 -0.026 US 10 YR Bond 0.6055 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 0.855 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 1.1752 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.426 0.0024 KRW US$ 1,229.6 -0.93 AUD US$ 0.6377 -0.00195 NZD US$ 0.5992 -0.0026 EUR US$ 1.0821 0.0001 Yen US$ 107.56 0.06 THB US$ 32.45 0 PHP US$ 50.75 0 IDR US$ 15,550 0 INR US$ 76.26 0.37 MYR US$ 4.357 0.002 TWD US$ 30.08 0.008 CNY US$ 7.0823 0.0159 HKD US$ 7.7503 0.0001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,727.43 -3.8899 Silver (Lon) 15.24 -0.06 U.S. Gold Fut 1,735.6 -9.8 Brent Crude 0 0 Iron Ore CNY607.0 -2.5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY151.5 0 LME Copper 5,143 -21 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:33 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Global equity benchmarks struggled on Friday as some U.S. states began reopening businesses despite the disapproval of health experts, and as the European Union put off addressing details of its new economic rescue plan. Safe-haven government bonds edged up while the dollar slipped, reflecting the market's unsettled direction. Oil's recovery lost some steam during the day. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street rallied on Friday, led higher by Apple and Microsoft as investors finished a turbulent week of trading and some states prepared to relax coronavirus-related lockdowns. Apple and Microsoft each climbed more than 1%, lifting the S&P 500 more than any other companies. The two tech titans are on tap to report their March-quarter results next week, giving investors a glimpse at how the pandemic has affected their global businesses. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European stock markets fell on Friday with investors disappointed by the lack of details in a trillion-euro emergency fund agreed by the bloc's leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the coronavirus crisis. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.1% lower. That took weekly losses to 1.2% as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index's two-week winning streak. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares ended lower on Friday, marking their first weekly decline in three, as investors are still in the dark over when and how quickly the economy can recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nikkei share average closed 0.86% lower at 19,262.00, with a weekly loss of 3.2%.report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - Chinese shares fell on Friday and ended the week lower amid lingering coronavirus worries, but losses were limited as Beijing pledged more support to shore up the world's second- largest economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 3,796.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 1.1% to 2,808.53. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to climb on Monday, tracking Wall Street's Friday rally on the back of tech giants Apple and Microsoft. The local share price index futures rose 82 points, a 55.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korean shares on Friday fell 1.3%, the sharpest loss in more than a week, as bleak economic data from the United States and Europe heightened concerns over the fallout from the pandemic. The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 25.72 points, or 1.34%, to 1,889.01. For the week, the index lost 1.33% and snapped a four-week winning streak. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar eased against the euro on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors covered some bearish bets against the common currency, but broader concerns about the euro's outlook kept dollar bears in check. Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.16% on the day at $1.0793. For the week, the dollar remains about 0.7% higher against the euro, set for its biggest ;;weekly rise in three week. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - The yuan eased against the dollar on Friday, set for its second straight weekly loss, as broad strength in the greenback continued to weigh on the Chinese currency. The dollar is headed for its best week since early April helped by investors fleeing to safety as oil prices tumbled this week. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars marked time on Thursday as global markets braced for a round of factory surveys that were likely to underline just how much damage the coronavirus had done to economies everywhere. In one of the calmest sessions for weeks, the Aussie sat still at $0.6305 and well within the week's relatively tight range of $0.6254-$0.6398. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won weakened on Friday, while the benchmark bond yield rose. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,235.1 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,233.9. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark 10-year yield was down one basis point at 0.6008%. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Southern European bond yields fell by about 10 basis points on Friday as markets remained focused on European Central Bank action to mitigate euro zone economic stress and prevent Italy's credit rating from tumbling into junk territory. Yields had risen in early trade after Thurday's European Union summit failed to confirm the size, speed and structure of an emergency fund to help countries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. With no clear reason for the turnaround, there was suspicion the ECB had stepped in to reverse the blowout in bond yield spreads. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by investors' cautious mood on the global economic outlook ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.34 points to 152.71. Trading volume topped 10,000 lots for the first time in two weeks. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices slipped on Friday as investors booked profits, but concerns over the global economic slowdown and massive stimulus measures from major central banks kept bullion on track for a weekly gain. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,724.29 per ounce by 2:05 pm EDT (1805 GMT), having earlier dropped more than 1%. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6% at $1,735.60 an ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Steel rebar and hot-rolled coil futures in China fell on Friday, posting losses for the week, as rising output at mills outweighed the destocking pace of inventories that continued to remain at elevated levels. While steel products held by traders in China fell 5.7% to 20.1 million tonnes as of Thursday compared with the previous week, Mysteel consultancy's data showed utilisation rates at blast furnaces in 247 mills rose for a seventh week to 80.59%. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices retreated on Friday on fears about a deep global recession and pessimism over the development of drugs to treat COVID-19. Some other base metals joined a downturn in stock markets after reports that an experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose on Friday, bringing an end to another week of losses that featured the U.S. contract plunging to minus $40 a barrel, as global production cuts could not keep pace with the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Oil trading was extremely volatile all week, in an extension of the selling that has dominated trading since early March as demand collapsed 30% due to the pandemic. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Friday, tracking declines on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, to record their biggest weekly drop in eight as an historic crude oil rout made them less attractive for biodiesel feedstock. The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 2% at 2,076 ringgit ($476.15) per tonne, after two straight sessions of gains. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Rubber prices on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) fell on Friday and booked a weekly loss for the first time in three weeks amid demand concerns as the coronavirus outbreak hits global economic growth TOCOM's rubber contract for October delivery dropped 0.5 yen to end trading at 151.5 yen per kg For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)