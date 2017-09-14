FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,738.678      -5.556      NZX 50**            7,819.23     -8.20
 DJIA**          22,203.48      45.30       NIKKEI**            19,807.44    -58.38
 Nasdaq**        6,429.084      -31.104     FTSE**              7,295.39     -84.31
 S&P 500**       2,495.62       -2.75       Hang Seng**         27,777.2     -116.88
 SPI 200 Fut     5,742          7.00        STI**               3,220.95     -9.41
 SSEC**          3,371.4256     -12.72      KOSPI**             2,377.66     17.48
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.039          -0.001      KR 10 YR Bond       2.244        0.003
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.771          0.031       US 10 YR Bond       2.1865       -0.008
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.97           0.035       US 30 YR Bond       2.7677       -0.027
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3463         -0.0043     KRW US$             1,133.31     2.24
 AUD US$         0.8005         0.0018      NZD US$             0.722        -0.0018
 EUR US$         1.1918         0.0033      Yen US$             110.27       0.05
 THB US$         33.06          0           PHP US$             51.26        0.224
 IDR US$         13,249         48          INR US$             64.12        0.12
 MYR US$         4.204          0.014       TWD US$             30.093       0.004
 CNY US$         6.554          0.012       HKD US$             7.8127       0.0002
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,329.42       6.57        Silver (Lon)        17.743       0.014
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,333.6        5.6         Brent Crude         55.26        0.1
 Iron Ore        CNY510         -14         TRJCRB Index        183.3103     0.4275
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY227.1       -0.8        LME Copper          6,504.5      -48.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:00 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - Rising demand pushed U.S. crude above $50 a barrel on Thursday, while the
sterling jumped after the Bank of England said it was likely to raise interest rates
for the first time in a decade.
    MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.05 percent while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.13 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Rising shares of Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average
up to a record high on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell as investors saw
higher-than-expected inflation increasing chances of an interest rate hike.
    The Dow's third consecutive all-time high was driven in part by Boeing,
which rose 1.36 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the aerospace
and defense stock. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European stocks edged up to a five-week high on Thursday, boosted by
energy stocks and retailers, while stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data also
helped lift sectors with high dollar exposure.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index reversed early losses to rise 0.1
percent, its highest closing level since August 9.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged lower in choppy trade on Thursday and snapped a
three-day winning streak, as weak Chinese economic data offset early gains when the
broader Topix index hit the highest level in more than two years.
    Sentiment deteriorated in the afternoon on news that a North Korean state agency
threatened to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to
"ashes and darkness" for supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions
over its latest nuclear test. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - Shanghai stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a brief foray into 20-month
highs, after data showed the world's second-largest economy may be starting to lose
some steam as lending costs rise.
    The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to 3,829.96 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent to 3,371.43 points.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to shuffle sideways on Friday,
reflecting the mixed stance on Wall Street where the Dow struck a record high while the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower. 
     Oil prices picked up while iron ore prices sank after data showed that China's
crude steel output hit a record in August. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at a three-week high on Thursday after a bout of
late buying in market heavyweights as overnight gains in U.S. equities and comments
from rating agency Standard & Poor's boosted sentiment.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at
2,377.66 points, its highest since Aug. 25.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The dollar held losses against a basket of major currencies on Thursday
following data that showed a faster-than-forecast increase in domestic consumer prices
in August.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies,
was down 0.3 percent at 92.246. The index had been at 92.286 before the release of the
data.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan extended its losses against the dollar on Thursday, and is
set for the fifth straight day in the red, after the central bank lowered its official
guidance to its weakest level in nearly two weeks.
    The direction of the Chinese currency, down about 0.9 percent this week, has become
hard to predict recently, traders said. At one point last week, the yuan was up more
than 7.5 percent against the dollar this year and more than made up the losses notched
in 2016.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar jumped on Thursday as local jobs data blew past
all expectations and helped offset strength in its U.S. counterpart, though there was
still scant sign of the inflationary pressure that might push up interest rates.
    The Australian dollar hopped higher to $0.8010, from an early $0.7973,
recovering some of the losses suffered Wednesday when the U.S. dollar rallied broadly.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The South Korean won finished at a one-week low due to worries about
sudden cash outflow as options and futures on local shares expired on Thursday.
    The won was quoted at 1,132.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade, down 0.4 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,128.5.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the two-year yield hitting a
seven-week peak as a stronger-than-forecast increase in domestic consumer prices
rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a third time in 2017.
    Longer-dated yields rose less than their short-dated counterparts, reflecting the
view that Fed's pace of hikes on short-term rates would be faster than underlying
inflation trend.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a 3-1/2 week high on Thursday as a rise
in domestic consumer prices in the United States rekindled bets of a December interest
rate hike in the world's biggest economy.
    Government bond yields in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and its benchmark
bond issuer, have climbed more than 13 basis points from 2-1/2 month lows hit at the
end of last week.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Thursday after an auction of
20-year JGBs attracted subdued demand and as traders continued to wind back safe-haven
buying until last week as global risk sentiment improves.
    The yield on the 10-year JGBs rose 2.0 basis point to a three-week high of 0.040
percent, rising from a 10-month low of minus 0.005 percent hit on Friday
on concerns about North Korea.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold steadied above an earlier two-week low on Thursday as the dollar softened
despite strong U.S. consumer inflation data, which could allow further interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,324.86 an ounce at 1340 GMT, above an
earlier low of $1,315.71, its weakest since Aug. 31.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese steel and iron ore futures fell sharply on Thursday after investors cut
positions in both commodities following recent sharp gains, even as underlying demand
in the world's top consumer remained firm.
    The selloff came as data showed China's crude steel output hit a record 74.59
million tonnes in August, trumping the previous all-time monthly high in July, as mills
boosted production amid strong profit margins. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper fell to a four-week low on Thursday after some weaker than expected data
from China pointed to slowing demand from the metal's top consumer.
    Benchmark copper fell 0.7 percent to $6,498 per tonne, after earlier
touching its lowest since Aug. 18. Copper has fallen 7 percent from its September high.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent closing at a five-month high, as the dollar
weakened and after a string of reports that forecast the market would tighten further
as fuel demand increased.
    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude briefly broke above $50 a barrel and
settled 59 cents, or 1.2 percent, higher at $49.89, its highest close since July 31.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday from 6-1/2 month highs, snapping three
sessions of gains due to bearish price forecasts from a key industry analyst.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 2,867 ringgit ($681.97). 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures snapped a three-day winning streak on Thursday as
the market took a cue from a decline in Shanghai futures amid signs of slowing growth
in the world's No.2 economy, brokers said.
    China on Thursday posted its slowest growth in fixed-asset investment in nearly 18
years, along with weaker-than-expected industrial output and retail sales, suggesting
the economy may be starting to lose steam as lending costs rise.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

