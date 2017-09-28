UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Sept 29(Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,670.385 6.117 NZX 50** 7,936.04 22.42 DJIA** 22,381.2 40.49 NIKKEI** 20,363.11 96.06 Nasdaq** 6,453.451 0.188 FTSE** 7,322.82 9.31 S&P 500** 2,510.06 3.02 Hang Seng** 27,421.6 -220.83 SPI 200 Fut 5659 13 STI** 3,227.14 -9.01 SSEC** 3,340.1155 -5.16 KOSPI** 2,373.14 0.57 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.066 -0.007 KR 10 YR Bond 2.392 0.033 AU 10 YR Bond 2.85 -0.017 US 10 YR Bond 2.3085 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 3 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.8688 0.007 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3578 -0.002 KRW US$ 1,145.65 0.9 AUD US$ 0.7857 0.0009 NZD US$ 0.7236 0.0037 EUR US$ 1.1784 0.0041 Yen US$ 112.32 -0.49 THB US$ 33.38 0.09 PHP US$ 50.8 -0.16 IDR US$ 13,510 75 INR US$ 65.46 -0.25 MYR US$ 4.23 0.01 TWD US$ 30.405 0.102 CNY US$ 6.657 0.0145 HKD US$ 7.8121 0.0028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,286.86 6.14 Silver (Lon) 16.878 0.138 U.S. Gold Fut 1,289.9 2.1 Brent Crude 57.65 -0.25 Iron Ore CNY454 -4.5 TRJCRB Index 182.9904 -0.8701 TOCOM Rubber JPY203.5 -2.3 LME Copper 6,552.5 115.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:53 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar weakened on Thursday after a recent rally while stocks globally rose modestly as investors digested U.S. economic data and prospects for a U.S. tax reform plan proposed by President Donald Trump. Trump on Wednesday proposed the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades, calling for tax cuts for most Americans, but prompting criticism that the plan favors business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street edged higher on Thursday, as the S&P 500 eked out a record on gains in McDonald's and healthcare names, while investors continued to hope President Donald Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform. Shares in the world's biggest fast food chain rose 2.23 percent, their biggest single-day percentage gain in more than two months, after Longbow Research upgraded the stock to "buy." For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares closed in mixed directions on Thursday but clung to a 10-week high as bullishness fuelled by President Donald Trump's tax cut plan lingered on despite concerns it might prove difficult to implement. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, just above the two-month high it reached in the previous session, which was lifted by the revival of "Trumpflation" trade - a bet on rising rates, inflation and securities prices in the United States and beyond. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks rebounded on Thursday after Wall Street gained and the dollar rose against the yen on hopes U.S. President Donald Trump's administration may be making progress on a tax plan. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 20,363.11. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks were little changed on Thursday as many investors took to the sidelines as they awaited third quarter economic data and counted down to a week-long National Day holiday starting on Sunday. Traders were cautious amid emerging signs of fading economic momentum after a robust first half, though most analysts expect the economy will remain resilient in the short run thanks to a construction boom. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street which ended higher, while higher copper prices and recovery in gold is expected to lend support to some mining stocks. The S&P posted a record on gains in McDonald's and healthcare stocks, while investors continued to hope President Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,373.14 points, up fractionally on the day. Offshore investors also unloaded a net 136.6 billion won ($118.94 million) worth of Korean shares from their portfolios, but the benchmark index ended little changed as other market players mostly held their positions ahead of long holiday break next week. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Thursday, on pace to snap a three-day winning streak, as investors looked to take profits on the greenback's rally this week ahead of the end of the quarter. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.18 percent at 93.196. The index was coming off its strongest three-day performance in nine months. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday afternoon, falling to its lowest level in over a month, amid heavy dollar demand from bank clients. Spot yuan opened at 6.6410 and fell to 6.6770 at one point in afternoon trade, the weakest level since Aug. 18. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar wallowed near six-week lows as the greenback jumped and Treasury yields climbed on wagers a proposed cut in U.S. tax rates could boost economic growth and inflation. The Australian dollar held at $0.7846, after going as low as $0.7836 overnight, a level not seen since mid-August. For the week so far, the Aussie has fallen 1.3 percent and was on track for its worst performance since early April. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The South Korean won fell to its lowest level in more than 11 weeks on Thursday as foreigners continued to sell local shares and government bonds as the U.S. dollar climbs. The won fell 0.7 percent to 1,149.1 to the dollar by the conclusion of onshore trade, from Wednesday's close of 1,140.7. It was the won's weakest closing level since July 11. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting an 11-week peak as investors reduced their bond holdings in the wake of a tax plan that raised concerns about growth in the federal deficit and borrowing. The sharp rise in bond yields came as the government prepared to sell $28 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) in the final part of this week's $88 billon fixed-rate debt supply. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - German bond yields hit eight-week highs on Thursday, leading a rise in euro zone borrowing costs as U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades and strong data boosted the case for another rate hike this year. The rise was tempered by a lower-than-expected German inflation data in the afternoon, but most bond yields remained higher on the day. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Thursday, with the benchmark futures posting their biggest daily fall in three months, as investors anticipated possible fiscal expansion both in Japan and the United States. The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.075 percent, its highest in two months, while the price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures, dropped 0.32 point to 150.26, the biggest decline since June 30. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold touched a six-week low on Thursday after the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose on proposed U.S. tax reforms and strong economic data that supported the case for another U.S. interest rate hike this year. U.S. stocks rose and the dollar hit its highest level since mid-August before slipping as markets bet President Donald Trump's tax-cutting plan would accelerate economic growth. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Futures prices for Chinese steelmaking raw materials plummeted on Thursday, led by coke, which had its worst day in 15 months, amid bearish indicators for the fourth quarter, when winter limits on steel production are expected to hurt demand. The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded coke futures, for January delivery, plunged 6.09 percent to close at 1,875 yuan ($281.30) per tonne for its biggest one-day drop since June 2016. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper and zinc rose on Thursday as speculators regarded prices as good value after recent losses and sentiment was lifted by hopes of steady economic growth in top metals consumer China. "With long liquidation having been a recent theme across the base complex, some good Far Eastern buying and borrowing has been evident in the last 24 hours – particularly on copper and nickel," Alastair Munro at broker Marex Spectron said in a note. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices slipped on Thursday, further backing off from 2015 peaks hit earlier in the week as tension around northern Iraq following the Kurdistan region's vote in favor of independence spurred fresh supply concerns. Crude has risen sharply in the last two-and-a-half weeks as traders anticipated renewed demand from U.S. refiners who were resuming operations after shutdowns due to Hurricane Harvey. Major world oil producers have also indicated that they will stick with output cuts to limit supply. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures were lower on Thursday evening, tracking the weakness in rival edible oilseeds and recording a second straight day of losses. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.5 percent to 2,705 ringgit ($639.48) a tonne at the close of trade. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures on Thursday hit their lowest in near two months, taking a lead from the plunge in Shanghai futures amid a broad sell-off in global commodities. Singapore rubber futures also plunged more than 7 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)