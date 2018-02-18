UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,904 -4.99 NZX 50** 8,125.31 61.98 DJIA** 25,219.38 19.01 NIKKEI** 21,720.25 255.27 Nasdaq** 7,239.465 -16.965 FTSE** 7,294.7 59.89 S&P 500** 2,732.22 1.02 Hang Seng** 31,115.43 599.83 SPI 200 Fut 5,850 -7.00 STI** 3,443.51 40.65 SSEC** 3,199.4757 14.52 KOSPI** 2,421.83 26.64 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.059 -0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.752 -0.011 AU 10 YR Bond 2.894 -0.004 US 10 YR Bond 2.8731 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.005 0 US 30 YR Bond 3.1307 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3117 0.0027 KRW US$ 1,066.51 0.32 AUD US$ 0.7905 -0.0002.00 NZD US$ 0.7373 -0.0015 39 EUR US$ 1.2398 -0.0006 Yen US$ 106.37 0.07 THB US$ 31.3 0.01 PHP US$ 52.2 0.001 IDR US$ 13,557 -69 INR US$ 64.24 0.03 MYR US$ 3.891 -0.023 TWD US$ 29.342 -0.016 CNY US$ 6.345 0.0058 HKD US$ 7.8215 -0.0005 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,347.77 -0.01 Silver (Lon) 16.668 -0.205 U.S. Gold Fut 1,356.2 1 Brent Crude 64.84 0.51 Iron Ore CNY535.5 9.5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY182.9 1.4 LME Copper 7,232.85 50.85 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:58 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The dollar rose and stocks around the globe rallied for a sixth straight session on Friday to post their best week in more than two years, but a U.S. indictment over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election cooled gains on Wall Street. The 37-page indictment of a Russian internet agency filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller described a conspiracy with the aim of supporting Donald Trump and sowing discord in the U.S. political system. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose marginally on Friday to mark its biggest weekly increase in five years, although earlier gains evaporated after the indictment of Russians for meddling in the 2016 presidential election sent investors into defensive mode before a long weekend. A market correction sparked by inflation concerns earlier in February raised fears that a nine-year bull market had ended, but data on consumer prices and retail sales this week left investors less worried, returning the stock market to its upward trajectory. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares gained on Friday, snapping a three-week losing streak as earnings updates continued to impress and volatility and jitters over rising inflation eased. Solid reports from large-cap companies including Renault and EDF lifted the STOXX 600 index 1.1 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Friday, with investors relieved to see the government appoint Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another term and choose an advocate of bolder monetary easing as one of his deputies. The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher to 21,720.25. For the week, it rose 1.6 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to mildly slip at Monday's open, extending a loss incurred on Friday. Australian share price index futures fell about 0.1 percent, or 7 points, to 5,850, a 54-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.1 percent on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar limped back from a three-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday but still marked its fifth weekly loss out of seven weeks this year, driving the euro up to its highest level since December 2014. The U.S. currency has been weighed down by several factors this year, including the perceived erosion of its yield advantage as other countries start to scale back easy monetary policy. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near two-week highs on Friday, bolstered by stronger commodity prices and a positive outlook for global growth, and as the greenback continued its downward spiral. The Australian dollar held at $0.7939, within kissing distance of Thursday's $0.7967 which was the highest since Feb.2. For the week, the Aussie is set for a solid 1.6 percent gain, after two straight weekly losses. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Friday, as investors bought back bonds after a selloff earlier in the week spurred by robust U.S. inflation data that fed the view that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates more aggressively than expected. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, had jumped to four-year highs this week, while yields on 2-year notes touched more than nine-year peaks. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro area borrowing costs fell on Friday, with Germany's 10-year yield dropping to a one-week low, though expectations for higher inflation and steps towards tighter monetary policy from major central banks weighed on sentiment across world bond markets. Short-dated bond yields in Germany DE2YT=RR have risen about 7 basis points this week and were set for their biggest weekly rise in eight weeks. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Friday following an overnight bounce by U.S. Treasuries, although gains were limited as the Nikkei rallied for the second day. The trading session was highlighted by the government's reappointment of Haruhiko Kuroda as Bank of Japan governor, a widely expected decision. For a full report, click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices dipped on Friday, but still hovered near a three-week high, as the U.S. dollar index bounced from a three-year low and investors worried that U.S. inflation could heat up. The U.S. dollar limped up off a three-year low against a basket of currencies but still was headed for its biggest weekly loss in nine months as negative sentiment offset any support from rising Treasury yields. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper edged up on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a year as the dollar hovered near three-year lows, while zinc climbed on depleting stocks. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 ended 0.7 percent higher at $7,233 a tonne. The metal, used in power and construction, finished nearly 7 percent higher on the week in its best performance since November 2016. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices edged up on Friday as a rebound in the global equities market and a weak dollar supported crude's recovery from last week's slide. Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, higher at $64.84 per barrel, after touching eight-day highs. The global benchmark ended the week up more than 3 percent, partially recovering from a decline of more than 8 percent last week. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures edged up slightly around noon on Thursday, snapping two sessions of declines, tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). A strong ringgit MYR= was however seen limiting the gains, said a trader. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to 3.8920 around noon. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures plunged to 8-month lows on Friday, marking their fifth straight weekly loss, as selling intensified after the yen extended gains against the U.S. dollar and amid concerns over rising inventories. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for July delivery, finished 4.5 yen, or 2.4 percent, lower at 181.5 yen ($1.72) per kg, after diving below a 180 yen mark of 179.2 yen, the lowest since June 7. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)