UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

April 4 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,751.90 -7.50 NZX 50** 8,329.93 10.86 DJIA 24,033.36 389.17 NIKKEI** 21,292.29 -96.29 Nasdaq 6,941.282 71.16 FTSE** 7,030.46 -26.15 S&P 500 2,614.45 32.57 Hang Seng** 30,180.1 86.72 SPI 200 Fut 5,748.00 27.00 STI** 3,412.15 -18.61 SSEC** 3,136.44 -26.74 KOSPI** 2,442.43 -1.73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Bonds JP 10 YR Bond 0.026 -0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.634 -0.01 AU 10 YR Bond 2.642 0.035 US 10 YR Bond 2.7826 0.051 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.765 0.025 US 30 YR Bond 3.0158 0.046 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies SGD US$ 1.3113 -0.001 KRW US$ 1,053.97 -2.19 AUD US$ 0.76835 0.0023 NZD US$ 0.7255 0.0044 EUR US$ 1.2268 -0.0032 Yen US$ 106.62 0.74 THB US$ 31.18 -0.04 PHP US$ 51.915 -0.164 IDR US$ 13,763 10 INR US$ 64.99 -0.13 MYR US$ 3.864 0.004 TWD US$ 29.148 0.006 CNY US$ 6.286 0.005 HKD US$ 7.8484 -0.0001 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Spot Gold 1,331.76 -9.2 Silver (Lon) 16.414 -0.196 U.S. Gold Fut 1,335.9 -11 Brent Crude 68.2 0.56 Iron Ore CNY439 -8 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY180.4 0.3 LME Copper 6,810 96 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:50 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - A gauge of global equity markets edged higher on Tuesday on a rebound in Amazon.com shares and as a still bright earnings outlook offset a somber mood among investors, while the U.S. dollar rose on easing concerns over a China-U.S. trade spat. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.45 percent as stocks on Wall Street staged a late-day rally on the turn-around in Amazon shares, which closed 1.46 percent higher. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on hopes that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 percent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,941.28. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors began the second quarter in a fragile mood amid international trade tensions and mounting pressure on big technology companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the day down 0.5 percent after falling more than 1 percent earlier in the session. The index was supported in afternoon trading by a slight rebound on Wall Street. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday, led by tech firms and makers of electronic components after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight on resurgent trade war fears, while Monex jumped after saying it might buy cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower, at 21,292.29. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, amid resurgent trade war fears after Beijing unveiled retaliatory trade measures against the United States. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.8 percent at 3,136.63, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 declined 0.6 percent to 3,862.48. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to tick up on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength in Wall Street, while material stocks are expected to firm on stronger base metal prices. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5745.0 , a 7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index closed slightly lower on Tuesday, recovering from a more than 1 percent decline in early trade. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.73 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,442.43. Stock purchases by individual investors and domestic institutions helped the index trim early falls. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Tuesday, led by gains against the yen and Swiss franc, as risk appetite improved and Wall Street's main indexes advanced, helping the U.S. currency stabilize after recent declines. The outlook for the dollar, however, remains murky due to global trade tensions. The greenback has lost 2 percent so far this year. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan again eased against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as there continued to be corporate demand for the greenback following the previous day's strongest fixing for the Chinese currency since its 2015 devaluation. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.2833 per dollar, 69 pips or 0.1 percent weaker than Monday's fix of 6.2764, the firmest since August 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hovered near four-month lows while its New Zealand cousin struggled to recover from an almost two-week trough on nervousness around the outlook for global growth amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The Australian dollar was a tad firmer at $0.76895 to be within spitting distance of last week's $0.76430, a level not seen since mid-December. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The Korean won also came off early falls and posted a fresh three-and-a-half-year closing high on Tuesday, while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,054.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.23 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,056.6. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stock markets firmed and as investors looked ahead to Friday’s closely watched employment report for March. Yields fell to two-month lows on Monday, boosted by safety buying as stocks tumbled. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields nudged off recent multi-month lows on Tuesday as manufacturing surveys from the bloc's largest economies showed that expansion remains broad-based. Government debt across the single currency bloc has been in demand on concerns over a potential trade war between the United States and other major economies. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday as worries over U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on equities, with the bond market receiving an added boost as an auction of 10-year JGBs attracted solid demand. The key June 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.16 point higher at 150.97, clocking its biggest one-day rise in nearly a month. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices fell on Tuesday as U.S. stock markets stabilized, easing fears of a deeper selloff, and the dollar strengthened, making bullion more expensive for users of other currencies. Gold had surged on Monday as falling U.S. share prices and fears of a global trade war pushed investors towards safer assets. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese steel futures fell for the first time in six trading sessions on Tuesday as investors booked some profits from recent gains spurred by hopes of a revival in demand from the construction sector and a drop in inventory levels. Iron ore futures were flat amid growing concerns about the impact on demand from the world's top steel producer from an escalating trade dispute with the United States. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper prices touched one-week highs on Tuesday as investors bought on expectations the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States would not undermine flows of metal. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.2 percent at $6,796 a tonne from an earlier high at $6,828. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil edged up on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in the equities market and on a technical bounce for crude after the biggest daily percentage drop in almost a year, but Brent futures stayed well below $70 a barrel. Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at $68.12 a barrel. This followed a nearly 4 percent drop in Brent prices on Monday, the largest since June. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains on Tuesday evening after hitting a one-month top, declining by nearly 1 percent in a technical correction to two straight sessions of strong rises. The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 2,436 ringgit ($630.43) a tonne at the close of trade. Earlier it rose to the one-month top of 2,465 ringgit hit on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures slipped on Tuesday to hit their lowest in near one week, as a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar, weaker global stocks and lean Shanghai rubber futures weighed on sentiment, dealers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for September delivery , finished 1.5 yen lower at 180.1 yen ($1.7) per kg. Earlier in the session, it hit their lowest since March 28 of 176.7 yen. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)