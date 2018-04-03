FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    April 4 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,751.90       -7.50       NZX 50**            8,329.93     10.86
 DJIA            24,033.36      389.17      NIKKEI**            21,292.29    -96.29
 Nasdaq          6,941.282      71.16       FTSE**              7,030.46     -26.15
 S&P 500         2,614.45       32.57       Hang Seng**         30,180.1     86.72
 SPI 200 Fut     5,748.00       27.00       STI**               3,412.15     -18.61
 SSEC**          3,136.44       -26.74      KOSPI**             2,442.43     -1.73
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                                      Bonds                            
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.026          -0.002      KR 10 YR Bond       2.634        -0.01
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.642          0.035       US 10 YR Bond       2.7826       0.051
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.765          0.025       US 30 YR Bond       3.0158       0.046
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                                                                  
 SGD US$         1.3113         -0.001      KRW US$             1,053.97     -2.19
 AUD US$         0.76835        0.0023      NZD US$             0.7255       0.0044
 EUR US$         1.2268         -0.0032     Yen US$             106.62       0.74
 THB US$         31.18          -0.04       PHP US$             51.915       -0.164
 IDR US$         13,763         10          INR US$             64.99        -0.13
 MYR US$         3.864          0.004       TWD US$             29.148       0.006
 CNY US$         6.286          0.005       HKD US$             7.8484       -0.0001
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                                                                 
 Spot Gold       1,331.76       -9.2        Silver (Lon)        16.414       -0.196
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,335.9        -11         Brent Crude         68.2         0.56
 Iron Ore        CNY439         -8          TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY180.4       0.3         LME Copper          6,810        96
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 20:50 GMT

    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - A gauge of global equity markets edged higher on Tuesday on a rebound in
Amazon.com shares and as a still bright earnings outlook offset a somber mood among
investors, while the U.S. dollar rose on easing concerns over a China-U.S. trade spat.
    MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.45 percent as
stocks on Wall Street staged a late-day rally on the turn-around in Amazon
shares, which closed 1.46 percent higher.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session
on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed
above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on hopes that criticism
from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 percent, to
24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,614.45 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,941.28.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors began the second quarter
in a fragile mood amid international trade tensions and mounting pressure on big
technology companies.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the day down 0.5 percent after falling
more than 1 percent earlier in the session. The index was supported in afternoon
trading by a slight rebound on Wall Street.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday, led by tech firms and makers of electronic
components after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight on resurgent trade war fears, while
Monex jumped after saying it might buy cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck.
    The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower, at 21,292.29.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, amid resurgent trade war fears
after Beijing unveiled retaliatory trade measures against the United States.
    At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.8 percent at
3,136.63, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 declined 0.6 percent to 3,862.48.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to tick up on Wednesday, tracking
overnight strength in Wall Street, while material stocks are expected to firm on
stronger base metal prices.
    The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5745.0 , a 7-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1
percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index closed slightly lower on Tuesday,
recovering from a more than 1 percent decline in early trade.
    At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.73 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,442.43. Stock
purchases by individual investors and domestic institutions helped the index trim early
falls.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Tuesday, led by gains against the yen and Swiss
franc, as risk appetite improved and Wall Street's main indexes advanced, helping the
U.S. currency stabilize after recent declines.
    The outlook for the dollar, however, remains murky due to global trade tensions.
The greenback has lost 2 percent so far this year.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan again eased against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as there
continued to be corporate demand for the greenback following the previous day's
strongest fixing for the Chinese currency since its 2015 devaluation.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
 at 6.2833 per dollar, 69 pips or 0.1 percent weaker than Monday's fix of
6.2764, the firmest since August 2015.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hovered near four-month lows while its New
Zealand cousin struggled to recover from an almost two-week trough on nervousness
around the outlook for global growth amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.
    The Australian dollar was a tad firmer at $0.76895 to be within spitting
distance of last week's $0.76430, a level not seen since mid-December.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The Korean won also came off early falls and posted a fresh
three-and-a-half-year closing high on Tuesday, while bond yields fell. 
    The won was quoted at 1,054.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
KRW=KFTC, 0.23 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,056.6. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stock markets firmed and as
investors looked ahead to Friday’s closely watched employment report for March.
    Yields fell to two-month lows on Monday, boosted by safety buying as stocks
tumbled.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields nudged off recent multi-month lows on
Tuesday as manufacturing surveys from the bloc's largest economies showed that
expansion remains broad-based.
    Government debt across the single currency bloc has been in demand on concerns over
a potential trade war between the United States and other major economies.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday as worries over U.S.-China trade
tensions weighed on equities, with the bond market receiving an added boost as an
auction of 10-year JGBs attracted solid demand.
    The key June 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.16 point higher at
150.97, clocking its biggest one-day rise in nearly a month.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday as U.S. stock markets stabilized, easing fears of a
deeper selloff, and the dollar strengthened, making bullion more expensive for users of
other currencies.
    Gold had surged on Monday as falling U.S. share prices and fears of a global trade
war pushed investors towards safer assets.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese steel futures fell for the first time in six trading sessions on Tuesday as
investors booked some profits from recent gains spurred by hopes of a revival in demand
from the construction sector and a drop in inventory levels.
    Iron ore futures were flat amid growing concerns about the impact on demand from
the world's top steel producer from an escalating trade dispute with the United States.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper prices touched one-week highs on Tuesday as investors bought on expectations
the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States would not undermine
flows of metal.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.2 percent at
$6,796 a tonne from an earlier high at $6,828.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
     Oil edged up on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in the equities market and on a
technical bounce for crude after the biggest daily percentage drop in almost a year,
but Brent futures stayed well below $70 a barrel.
    Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at $68.12 a
barrel. This followed a nearly 4 percent drop in Brent prices on Monday, the largest
since June.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains on Tuesday evening after hitting a
one-month top, declining by nearly 1 percent in a technical correction to two straight
sessions of strong rises.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 2,436 ringgit ($630.43) a tonne at the close
of trade. Earlier it rose to the one-month top of 2,465 ringgit hit on Monday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures slipped on Tuesday to hit their lowest in near one
week, as a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar, weaker global stocks and lean Shanghai
rubber futures weighed on sentiment, dealers said.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for September delivery
, finished 1.5 yen lower at 180.1 yen ($1.7) per kg. Earlier in the
session, it hit their lowest since March 28 of 176.7 yen.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
