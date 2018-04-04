UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

April 5 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,761.4 9.5 NZX 50** 8,398.08 68.15 DJIA** 24,264.3 230.94 NIKKEI** 21,319.55 27.26 Nasdaq** 7,042.107 100.825 FTSE** 7,034.01 3.55 S&P 500** 2,44.69 30.24 Hang Seng** 29,518.69 -661.41 SPI 200 Fut 5,765 22.00 STI** 3,339.7 -72.45 SSEC** 3,131.8391 -4.79 KOSPI** 2,408.06 -34.37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.029 -0.005 KR 10 YR Bond 2.618 -0.016 AU 10 YR Bond 2.669 0.035 US 10 YR Bond 2.8082 0.025 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.795 0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.0423 0.025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3121 0.0008 KRW US$ 1,057.28 3.34 AUD US$ 0.7717 0.00335 NZD US$ 0.7304 0.0048 EUR US$ 1.2277 0.0008 Yen US$ 106.8 0.21 THB US$ 31.21 0.04 PHP US$ 52.04 0.161 IDR US$ 13,763 0 INR US$ 65.04 0.05 MYR US$ 3.868 0.004 TWD US$ 29.148 0.006 CNY US$ 6.3027 0.0164 HKD US$ 7.8487 0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,333.27 0.82 Silver (Lon) 16.3 -0.073 U.S. Gold Fut 1,337.1 -0.2 Brent Crude 68.21 0.09 Iron Ore CNY438.0 -9 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY177 -2.6 LME Copper 6,713 -83 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:46 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Oil edged higher and stocks on Wall Street recouped steep initial losses on Wednesday after China retaliated in a trade spat with the United States, but investors set aside concerns as any impact from a budding tariff war is still unknown. The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed more than 1 percent higher, with the Dow industrials just below that mark as the initial scare of an escalating dispute dissipated. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street's three major indexes staged a comeback to close around 1 percent higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc in earlier trading. After investors fled equities in the morning due to proposed retaliatory tariffs from China, their concerns about a potential trade war eased by the afternoon after Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration was in a "negotiation" with China rather than a trade war. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares fell for a second day after China unveiled new tariffs against U.S. products, increasing concerns of an escalating trade standoff between the two countries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index and Germany's exporter-heavy DAX fell 0.5 and 0.4 percent respectively, suffering their second straight day of losses. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged higher on Wednesday in choppy trade as some automakers rose after they reported strong U.S. sales numbers, helping offset the impact of a stronger yen. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 21,319.55 after traversing positive and negative territory through the session. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks gave up early gains and ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors trimmed their equity exposure ahead of the Tomb-sweeping holiday break and as they braced for Beijing's countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports. Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent, to 3,854.86 points and 3,131.11 points, respectively. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to rise on Thursday in line with a stronger close from Wall Street, as fears of a global trade war eased slightly and investors eyed equities. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5767, 5.6 point premium to the S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended losses on Wednesday, as trade tensions between the United States and China flared back again, while the won edged down on the local platform and bond yields fell. At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 34.37 points or 1.41 percent at 2,408.06, weighed down by U.S. President Donald Trump administration's announcement about imposing 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth imports from China. Beijing's commerce ministry warned it was preparing countermeasures of equal intensity. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar recovered against the yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday, bolstered by a rebound on Wall Street, as investors turned less pessimistic about the impact of China's move to slap tariffs on key U.S. imports in response to a similar measure from the United States. Some analysts said the trade tension may not have as severe an impact on the dollar as initially thought. And if it ends up having an impact, it could be either a positive or negative factor for the greenback. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped further against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon after Beijing hit back against the United States with additional tariffs on some U.S. goods, a swift retaliation that triggered a broad risk-off move in global markets. China's finance ministry said it will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on 106 U.S. goods including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn products, among other agricultural goods. The products targeted by the tariffs were worth $50 billion in 2017. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar breached key technical level of 77 U.S. cents on Wednesday after better-than-expected data on retail sales while its New Zealand cousin climbed to one-week highs on stronger milk prices. The Aussie added 0.3 percent to $0.7710 from Tuesday's low of $0.76520. The currency has been flirting with the 77-cent mark in the past week but has been unsuccessful in sustaining gains above that level. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended losses on Wednesday, as trade tensions between the United States and China flared back again, while the won edged down on the local platform and bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,059.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.53 percent weaker than its previous close of 1,054.2. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday and stocks recovered much of their earlier losses, after China retaliated against the Trump administration’s plan to impose tariffs on Chinese goods. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 2.784 percent, after earlier falling to 2.748 percent on safety buying. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, led by Italy, as rising U.S.-China trade tensions lifted demand for safe-haven assets and data showed inflation in the bloc picked up last month but remained subdued. Italy's 10-year yields, which move inversely to price, fell 4 basis points to a 3-1/2 month low of 1.74 percent, and the spread over benchmark Germany was at its tightest in nearly two months at 124 bps., For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday on steady investor demand for debt at the start of the new domestic fiscal year. Super-long JGB yields fell to 16-month lows amid demand from investors such as life insurers and pension funds seen to be purchasing bonds to balance their portfolios at the start of the fiscal year, which began April 1. The 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.710 percent, lowest since December 2016. The 40-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.845 percent, also the lowest since December 2016. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices eased from a one-week high, but still remained up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar dipped versus the yen and share markets faltered after China retaliated against a U.S. move to slap tariffs on $50 billion worth of its imports. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,335.66 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. EDT (1733 GMT), while U.S. gold futures futures for June delivery settled up $2.90, or 0.2 percent, at $1,340.20. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures dropped for a second session in a row on Wednesday as worries about rising stockpiles and falling demand from steel mills countered news of a major outage in Brazil, one of the world's top producers. The most-active iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange settled down 4.2 percent at 438.5 yuan ($69.51). For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday after China slapped tariffs on U.S. goods, amid an escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.1 percent at $6,724 per tonne. The metal used in power and construction recorded its worst one-day performance in over two weeks. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday, as a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles triggered a rebound from session lows hit after China proposed a broad range of tariffs on U.S. exports that fed fears of a trade war. Both Brent and U.S. crude slid to two-week lows after China, the world's largest importer of raw materials, hit back at the Trump administration's plan to levy tariffs on $50 billion of its goods, proposing duties on a broad range of U.S. imports. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday evening in its third session of gains in four, as traders forecast end-March stockpiles to be lower when official data comes in next week. The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 2,454 ringgit ($634.44) a tonne at Wednesday's close of trade. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures gave up early gains to close lower on Wednesday, extending falls into a third session, amid fears that escalating U.S.-China trade tensions may hurt the global economy. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for September delivery , finished 0.5 yen lower at 179.6 yen ($1.7) per kg, after rising to a high of 180.9 yen earlier in the session. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)