FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 5, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,788.8        27.4        NZX 50**            8,363.99     -34.09
 DJIA**          24,505.22      240.92      NIKKEI**            21,645.42    325.87
 Nasdaq**        7,076.55       34.445      FTSE**              7,199.5      165.49
 S&P 500**       2,662.84       18.15       Hang Seng**         29,518.69    -661.41
 SPI 200 Fut     5,789          19.00       STI**               3,405.65     65.95
 SSEC**          3,131.8391     -4.79       KOSPI**             2,437.52     29.46
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.04           0           KR 10 YR Bond       2.632        0.014
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.7            0.029       US 10 YR Bond       2.8338       0.044
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.835          0.025       US 30 YR Bond       3.073        0.044
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3163         0.0042      KRW US$             1,061.65     4.37
 AUD US$         0.7682         -0.0033     NZD US$             0.7267       -0.0037
 EUR US$         1.2238         -0.0039     Yen US$             107.4        0.63
 THB US$         31.24          0.04        PHP US$             52.029       0.03
 IDR US$         13,764         1           INR US$             64.88        -0.16
 MYR US$         3.865          -0.003      TWD US$             29.148       0.006
 CNY US$         6.3027         0.0164      HKD US$             7.8488       -0.0001
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,326.11       -6.85       Silver (Lon)        16.37        0.092
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,329.7        -10.5       Brent Crude         68.5         0.48
 Iron Ore        CNY6.3027      0.0167      TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY177.2       0.9         LME Copper          6,818.5      94.5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 20:44 GMT
    
    EQUITIES
   GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar gained and equity markets around the world jumped on
Thursday as fears eased of a trade war between China and the United States after
Washington expressed a willingness to negotiate.
    The dollar rose to a three-week high against the Japanese yen and a 10-week peak
versus the Swiss franc, two safe-haven assets that investors buy in times of market
uncertainty.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK -  The Dow and the S&P 500 posted gains for a third day in a row on
Thursday, the longest streak in about a month, as investors' worries of an escalating
trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming
earnings grew.
    The Cboe Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected
near-term volatility for the S&P 500, closed down 1.12 points at 18.94, its lowest
close in more than two weeks.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European stocks jumped to their highest level in more than two weeks on
Thursday as investors bought back into risky assets as concerns over trade tensions
ebbed.
    The STOXX 600 rose 2.4 percent, scoring its best day since June 2016,
buoyed by financials and industrials stocks, riding a wave of gains across global
equity markets.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday after Wall Street bounced back from a
sell-off triggered by an escalating U.S.-China trade spat, sending most sectors into
positive territory.
    The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 21,645.42, trading above its 200-day
moving average of 21,359.22.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks gave up early gains and ended slightly lower on Wednesday
as investors trimmed their equity exposure ahead of the Tomb-sweeping holiday break and
as they braced for Beijing's countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.
    While there was some lingering unease among investors, most see the widely-expected
U.S. sanctions as having negligible impact on growth, and expect a full-blown trade war
will be averted through negotiations.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to rise for a third straight session on
Friday, tracking a similar overnight climb in Wall Street as easing trade war fears saw
investors trickling back into equities.
    The local share price index futures rose 21 points to 5791, a 2 point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent on Thursday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose more than 1 percent on
Thursday, supported by heavy bargain-hunting, while the won held steady on the local
platform and bond yields rose.
    At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 29.46 points or 1.22 percent at 2,437.52.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-week high against a currency basket on
Thursday, bolstered by a rebound on Wall Street and signs the United States is looking
to resolve a trade dispute with China.
    The U.S. currency also climbed to a three-week peak against the yen and a 10-week
high versus the Swiss franc, two safe-haven assets that investors buy in times of
market turmoil.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped further against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon
after Beijing hit back against the United States with additional tariffs on some U.S.
goods, a swift retaliation that triggered a broad risk-off move in global markets.
    China's finance ministry said it will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on
106 U.S. goods including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn
products, among other agricultural goods. The products targeted by the tariffs were
worth $50 billion in 2017.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged lower on Thursday as the
greenback was generally well-bid against most Asian currencies, though an impression of
easing trade tensions between the United States and China supported sentiment.
    The Australian dollar dipped 0.3 percent to $0.7692, from a high of
$0.7727 touched earlier in the session.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,059.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.01 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,059.8.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,059.27 per U.S. dollar, down
0.19 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
 it was being asked at 1,044.35 per dollar.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-week highs on Thursday as rising stock
markets showed improving risk appetite, and before Friday’s closely watched employment
report for March.
    World stocks rose as the United States voiced willingness on Wednesday to negotiate
a resolution to an escalating trade fight with China. That came after Beijing
retaliated against proposed U.S. tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods by targeting
key American imports.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Borrowing costs across the euro zone rose on Thursday as stock markets
recovered from a selloff triggered by worsening Sino-U.S. trade tensions, curbing the
demand for safe-haven debt.
    Italian debt was a focus for investors for a second day as the premium demanded to
hold it over the bloc's benchmark Germany dropped to a two-month low as talks on
forming a coalition cranked up in Rome.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Thursday as
stocks recovered from the latest round of trade war concerns and curbed demand for
safe-haven debt.
    The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.110 percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices dropped on Thursday as safe-haven demand eased for bullion after the
United States and China signaled willingness to negotiate a trade dispute instead of
hitting each other with tariffs that might slow economic activity in both countries.
    Investors put money back into equities, sending global stock markets higher, while
the dollar strengthened, making gold more expensive for users of other currencies. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese iron ore futures dropped for a second session in a row on Wednesday as
worries about rising stockpiles and falling demand from steel mills countered news of a
major outage in Brazil, one of the world's top producers.
    The most-active iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 settled down 4.2 percent at 438.5 yuan ($69.51).
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Copper rose 1.4 percent on Thursday as fading concerns over the prospect of a trade
war between China and the United States sparked a bounce in cyclical assets, driving
European stocks up more than 2 percent.
    Equity markets rebounded from the previous session's two-month low after the United
States indicated it was willing to negotiate a resolution to the trade spat between the
world's two biggest economies.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices rose on Thursday, helped by gains in U.S. equities markets and Saudi
Arabia's unexpected hike in crude prices, though crude's advance was curbed by strength
in the dollar.
    Brent crude futures gained 31 cents to settle at $68.33 a barrel, and U.S.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 17 cents to settle at $63.54 a barrel.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures hit a fresh one-month top on Thursday, charting a fourth
session of gains in five, as expectations of falling end-March stockpiles boosted the
market.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 2,472 ringgit ($639.59) a tonne at the end of
the trading day.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures slipped on Thursday, extending losses into a fourth
straight day, as lingering worries over rising stock in Tokyo weighed on sentiment
despite easing concerns over U.S.-China trade spat.
    The United States signalled its willingness on Wednesday to try to resolve an
escalating trade dispute with China after Beijing retaliated against proposed U.S.
tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods by targeting key American imports.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.