Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 14, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6,016.6        -6.9        NZX 50**            8,978.18     0.87
 DJIA**          25,175.31      -25.89      NIKKEI**            22,738.61    -227.77
 Nasdaq**        7,761.042      65.343      FTSE**              7,765.79     62.08
 S&P 500**       2,782.49       6.86        Hang Seng**         30,440.17    -284.98
 SPI 200 Fut     6,059          34.00       STI**               3,356.73     -35.78
 SSEC**          3,044.463      -5.33       KOSPI**             2,423.48     -45.35
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.043          0.002       KR 10 YR Bond       2.711        -0.01
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.715          -0.003      US 10 YR Bond       2.937        -0.042
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.965          -0.025      US 30 YR Bond       3.0561       -0.046
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3452         0.0002      KRW US$             1,088.81     0.66
 AUD US$         0.74765        -0.01025    NZD US$             0.6973       -0.005
 EUR US$         1.1568         -0.0221     Yen US$             110.6        0.28
 THB US$         32.19          0.08        PHP US$             53.333       0.06
 IDR US$**       13,925         60          INR US$             67.68        0.04
 MYR US$         3.9835         -0.0085     TWD US$             29.938       0.048
 CNY US$         6.4005         0.0036      HKD US$             7.849        0.0011
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,302.05       2.74        Silver (Lon)        17.14        0.14
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,305.7        4.4         Brent Crude         75.97        -0.77
 Iron Ore        CNY471         -1          TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY180.1       0.6         LME Copper          7,160        -97
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 20:57 GMT
    
     EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar rose more than a penny against a basket of major
currencies as the euro cratered, and U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, as the
European Central Bank signaled interest rate hikes were a long way off.
    The bank's unexpectedly dovish decision overshadowed its statement that it aimed to
wrap up its crisis-era stimulus program at the end of this year.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday after the European
Central Bank said it would avoid raising interest rates until mid-2019 and data showed
U.S. economic strength.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to
25,177.34, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,782.6 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 65.34 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,761.04.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European shares jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank said
interest rates would stay at record lows at least through the summer of 2019 as it
announced an end to its massive stimulus plan.
    Stock benchmarks across Europe enjoyed their best day in 2-1/2 months as they
benefited both from a weaker euro and the surprise extension of lower interest rates.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve forecast a slightly faster pace of rate hikes this year, while concerns about a
U.S.-China trade war also hurt sentiment.
    The Nikkei ended down 0.99 percent to 22,738.61.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China and Hong Kong stocks eased on Thursday as disappointing economic
data and renewed trade war fears hit investor sentiment.
    The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.4 percent at 3,773.37 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index 3,044.16 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,044.16
points.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains on
Wall Street after the European Central Bank issued a dovish interest rate outlook.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 40.4-point premium
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index
 and the won tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised interest rates for a second time this year and indicated a slightly faster pace
of rate increases in the coming months.
    At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 46.46 points or 1.88 percent at 2,422.37. Shares
of technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent to 48,200 won,
hitting the lowest since its 50:1 stock split in May. Shares of Hyundai Motor
 and Samsung Biologics also plunged 3.9 percent and 5 percent,
respectively.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The euro on Thursday suffered its worst day against the dollar since the
UK's Brexit vote nearly two years ago after the European Central Bank unexpectedly
indicated that it planned to keep interest rates at record lows into the summer of
2019.
    The ECB's rate decision, together with prolonging its massive bond purchase program
currently worth 2.55 trillion euro through the end of this year, likely stemmed from
signs of slowing growth in the euro zone, political turmoil in Italy and global trade
tensions, analysts said.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI -  China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Thursday, bolstered by
firmer central bank guidance and as the greenback erased earlier gains spurred by
higher U.S. interest rates.
    The Chinese central bank also resisted following the Federal Reserve's move to hike
rates, a surprising decision that came as data showed the world's second-biggest
economy lost more steam than expected.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - he Australian and New Zealand dollars held around recent ranges on
Thursday after a rollercoaster ride earlier as a hawkish policy tone by the Federal
Reserve triggered a brief rally in the U.S. currency.
    The Australian dollar went as low as 0.7530, a level not seen since early
June. It then climbed to $0.7582 as the greenback's gains faded and was last down 0.2
percent at $0.7562.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,083.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.54 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,077.2. The currency marked
the lowest since May 21.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,082.51 per U.S. dollar, up 0.25
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
it was being asked at 1,065.55 per dollar.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank
signaled it will hold rates low for longer than many investors expected.
    The ECB decided to end its 2.55 trillion euro ($3.02 trillion) bond-purchase
program at the close of the year and said interest rates would stay unchanged until the
summer of 2019.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone bond yields tumbled and the euro headed for its biggest daily
loss versus the dollar in eight months on Thursday after the European Central Bank
indicated it would not be raising interest rates through the summer of 2019.
    The bank's unexpectedly dovish guidance on interest rates overshadowed, at least
for the time being, its statement that it aimed to wrap up its stimulus programme at
the end of this year -- marking the biggest step in dismantling crisis-era stimulus --
quantitative easing.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to a touch firmer on Thursday,
as investor risk aversion weighed on Japan's equities.
    The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.110 percent and the
20-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.515 percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices rose to a one-month high on Thursday after the European Central Bank
(ECB) pledged to keep interest rates steady through the summer of 2019 and investors
fretted over weak Chinese data.
    The precious metal's upside, however, was capped by a firmer dollar and a slightly
more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese rebar futures extended gains into a third session on Thursday after the
country said it would ban new capacity for steel, coke and primary aluminium production
in some key areas.
    As part of a new three-year anti-pollution plan, the state council pledged a
clampdown on any new capacity for steel, coke and electrolytic aluminium in regions
such as Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Yangtze River Delta to curb industrial emissions,
which are believed to be a main source of smog.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Prices of most base metals fell on Thursday after data pointed to a slowing of
economic growth in China, the biggest metals consumer.
    Industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May,
suggesting further weakness ahead if crackdowns on riskier lending and pollution
continue.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent slipping and U.S. crude gaining, as a
stronger dollar weighed and a key supply-setting meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries loomed.
    Brent crude oil lost 80 cents to settle at $75.94 a barrel, while West
Texas Intermediate crude gained 25 cents to settle at $66.89.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, pulling back from a more than 22-month
low hit in the previous session, as traders took the opportunity to buy at low prices
ahead of Eid festivities during the weekend.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 2,336 ringgit ($586.20) per tonne, after
logging eight straight sessions of falls.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
     Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures touched a 10-week low on Thursday, in line with a
decline in Shanghai futures that traded near a two-year low hit a day earlier amid
concerns about oversupply.
    Asian rubber prices remained weak as Shanghai futures traded near Wednesday's
intraday low of 10,600 yuan, their lowest since July 2016, reflecting higher stockpiles
in Japan and China and a projected output growth by major producers in Southeast Asia.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
