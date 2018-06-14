UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

June 15 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,016.6 -6.9 NZX 50** 8,978.18 0.87 DJIA** 25,175.31 -25.89 NIKKEI** 22,738.61 -227.77 Nasdaq** 7,761.042 65.343 FTSE** 7,765.79 62.08 S&P 500** 2,782.49 6.86 Hang Seng** 30,440.17 -284.98 SPI 200 Fut 6,059 34.00 STI** 3,356.73 -35.78 SSEC** 3,044.463 -5.33 KOSPI** 2,423.48 -45.35 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.043 0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.711 -0.01 AU 10 YR Bond 2.715 -0.003 US 10 YR Bond 2.937 -0.042 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.965 -0.025 US 30 YR Bond 3.0561 -0.046 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3452 0.0002 KRW US$ 1,088.81 0.66 AUD US$ 0.74765 -0.01025 NZD US$ 0.6973 -0.005 EUR US$ 1.1568 -0.0221 Yen US$ 110.6 0.28 THB US$ 32.19 0.08 PHP US$ 53.333 0.06 IDR US$** 13,925 60 INR US$ 67.68 0.04 MYR US$ 3.9835 -0.0085 TWD US$ 29.938 0.048 CNY US$ 6.4005 0.0036 HKD US$ 7.849 0.0011 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,302.05 2.74 Silver (Lon) 17.14 0.14 U.S. Gold Fut 1,305.7 4.4 Brent Crude 75.97 -0.77 Iron Ore CNY471 -1 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY180.1 0.6 LME Copper 7,160 -97 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:57 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar rose more than a penny against a basket of major currencies as the euro cratered, and U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, as the European Central Bank signaled interest rate hikes were a long way off. The bank's unexpectedly dovish decision overshadowed its statement that it aimed to wrap up its crisis-era stimulus program at the end of this year. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would avoid raising interest rates until mid-2019 and data showed U.S. economic strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,177.34, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,782.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.34 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,761.04. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank said interest rates would stay at record lows at least through the summer of 2019 as it announced an end to its massive stimulus plan. Stock benchmarks across Europe enjoyed their best day in 2-1/2 months as they benefited both from a weaker euro and the surprise extension of lower interest rates. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast a slightly faster pace of rate hikes this year, while concerns about a U.S.-China trade war also hurt sentiment. The Nikkei ended down 0.99 percent to 22,738.61. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China and Hong Kong stocks eased on Thursday as disappointing economic data and renewed trade war fears hit investor sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.4 percent at 3,773.37 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index 3,044.16 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,044.16 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the European Central Bank issued a dovish interest rate outlook. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 40.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for a second time this year and indicated a slightly faster pace of rate increases in the coming months. At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 46.46 points or 1.88 percent at 2,422.37. Shares of technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent to 48,200 won, hitting the lowest since its 50:1 stock split in May. Shares of Hyundai Motor and Samsung Biologics also plunged 3.9 percent and 5 percent, respectively. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro on Thursday suffered its worst day against the dollar since the UK's Brexit vote nearly two years ago after the European Central Bank unexpectedly indicated that it planned to keep interest rates at record lows into the summer of 2019. The ECB's rate decision, together with prolonging its massive bond purchase program currently worth 2.55 trillion euro through the end of this year, likely stemmed from signs of slowing growth in the euro zone, political turmoil in Italy and global trade tensions, analysts said. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Thursday, bolstered by firmer central bank guidance and as the greenback erased earlier gains spurred by higher U.S. interest rates. The Chinese central bank also resisted following the Federal Reserve's move to hike rates, a surprising decision that came as data showed the world's second-biggest economy lost more steam than expected. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - he Australian and New Zealand dollars held around recent ranges on Thursday after a rollercoaster ride earlier as a hawkish policy tone by the Federal Reserve triggered a brief rally in the U.S. currency. The Australian dollar went as low as 0.7530, a level not seen since early June. It then climbed to $0.7582 as the greenback's gains faded and was last down 0.2 percent at $0.7562. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,083.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,077.2. The currency marked the lowest since May 21. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,082.51 per U.S. dollar, up 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,065.55 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank signaled it will hold rates low for longer than many investors expected. The ECB decided to end its 2.55 trillion euro ($3.02 trillion) bond-purchase program at the close of the year and said interest rates would stay unchanged until the summer of 2019. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone bond yields tumbled and the euro headed for its biggest daily loss versus the dollar in eight months on Thursday after the European Central Bank indicated it would not be raising interest rates through the summer of 2019. The bank's unexpectedly dovish guidance on interest rates overshadowed, at least for the time being, its statement that it aimed to wrap up its stimulus programme at the end of this year -- marking the biggest step in dismantling crisis-era stimulus -- quantitative easing. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to a touch firmer on Thursday, as investor risk aversion weighed on Japan's equities. The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.110 percent and the 20-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.515 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices rose to a one-month high on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to keep interest rates steady through the summer of 2019 and investors fretted over weak Chinese data. The precious metal's upside, however, was capped by a firmer dollar and a slightly more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese rebar futures extended gains into a third session on Thursday after the country said it would ban new capacity for steel, coke and primary aluminium production in some key areas. As part of a new three-year anti-pollution plan, the state council pledged a clampdown on any new capacity for steel, coke and electrolytic aluminium in regions such as Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Yangtze River Delta to curb industrial emissions, which are believed to be a main source of smog. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Prices of most base metals fell on Thursday after data pointed to a slowing of economic growth in China, the biggest metals consumer. Industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, suggesting further weakness ahead if crackdowns on riskier lending and pollution continue. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent slipping and U.S. crude gaining, as a stronger dollar weighed and a key supply-setting meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries loomed. Brent crude oil lost 80 cents to settle at $75.94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained 25 cents to settle at $66.89. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, pulling back from a more than 22-month low hit in the previous session, as traders took the opportunity to buy at low prices ahead of Eid festivities during the weekend. The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 2,336 ringgit ($586.20) per tonne, after logging eight straight sessions of falls. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures touched a 10-week low on Thursday, in line with a decline in Shanghai futures that traded near a two-year low hit a day earlier amid concerns about oversupply. Asian rubber prices remained weak as Shanghai futures traded near Wednesday's intraday low of 10,600 yuan, their lowest since July 2016, reflecting higher stockpiles in Japan and China and a projected output growth by major producers in Southeast Asia. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)