UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 percent. NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on renewed uncertainty regarding the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies, reversing gains earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.52 points, or 0.68 percent, to 24,117.59, the S&P 500 lost 23.43 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,699.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.54 points, or 1.54 percent, to 7,445.09. LONDON - Relief that the trading dispute between China and the United States was on course to de-escalate pushed European shares higher on Wednesday after a start in negative territory. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.7 percent higher as Wall Street opened higher, also boosted by the news. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Wednesday after higher oil prices hurt rubber products makers, airlines and shippers, while companies' going ex-dividend added to the market's broader weakness. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent at 22,271.77, while the broader Topix eked out tiny gains of 0.02 percent to finish at 1,731.45. SHANGHAI - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday and looked set to post their third straight session of decline, amid lingering trade war fears and a depreciating yuan. The CSI300 index fell 1.2 percent, to 3,490.35 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 2,831.58 points. AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday following weak leads from Wall Street, with losses being capped through gains in energy stocks on the back of higher oil prices. Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as plunging U.S. crude stockpiles compounded supply worries in a market already uncertain about Libyan exports, a production disruption in Canada and Washington's demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude from November. The local share price index futures fell 0.18 pct or 11 points to 6127, a 68.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark remained largely unchanged on Wednesday. SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won both collapsed on Wednesday as the escalating U.S.-China trade conflict dented investor sentiment. At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.89 points or 0.38 percent at 2,342.03 FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rallied against most currencies on Wednesday, including against traditional safe-havens like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, after a moderation in the U.S. administration's approach to Chinese investment. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.65 percent at 95.274, on pace for its second day of gains. CHINA - China's yuan weakened beyond a psychologically key 6.6 per dollar level for the first time in six months on Wednesday, and though it recouped some of the losses by midday bets are growing for further downside amid an escalating Sino-U.S. trade row. The spot yuan rate breached 6.6 per dollar level in early trade, after opening at 6.5717 and then moving to a low of 6.6159 at one point, the softest since Dec.19, 2017. AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped on Wednesday as sharp losses in China's yuan only added to concerns about the possible impact of tariffs on global trade and growth. The Aussie dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7382, nudging it back toward recent 13-month lows at $0.7345. SEOUL - South Korea's won collapsed on Wednesday as the escalating U.S.-China trade conflict dented investor sentiment. The won was quoted at 1,117.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.8. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-week lows on Wednesday on concerns that trade wars will harm economic growth, even after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he would not impose restrictions on Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 13/32 in price on the day to yield 2.833 percent, the lowest since May 31 and down from 2.880 percent late on Tuesday. LONDON - Germany's government bond yields fell towards recent one-month lows on Wednesday as a row over migration policy in Germany's coalition government rumbled on, raising concerns that the euro zone's biggest economy could be headed for snap elections. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly dipped 2.5 basis points to 0.305 percent, within striking distance of one-month lows hit this week. TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were flat across the board on Wednesday, with support from risk aversion in broader markets neutralised by lukewarm demand for fresh supply in the longer-dated maturities. The five-year and 10-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.115 percent and 0.030 percent, respectively. The 40-year yield was also flat, at 0.865 percent. COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices dipped to a fresh six-month low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, making bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Spot gold declined 0.3 percent at $1,255.17 per ounce by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), after hitting its lowest since mid-December at $1,252.04. IRON ORE Chinese steel rebar futures held near a four-week low on Wednesday as traders are worried that a mounting trade row could crimp physical demand even as production continues to rise. The most-active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower to 3,672 yuan ($556.61) a tonne. It touched a low of 3,663 yuan a tonne in the previous session, its weakest since May 31. BASE METALS Zinc and other industrial metals recovered on Wednesday on bargain hunting and consumer buying, but sentiment was still fragile due to persistent fears about the prospect of trade conflicts hitting economic growth. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.3 percent to $2,876 a tonne, rebounding from $2,815 on Tuesday, the lowest in over 10 months. OIL Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as plunging U.S. crude stockpiles compounded supply worries in a market already uncertain about Libyan exports, a production disruption in Canada and Washington's demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude from November. U.S. crude futures rose $2.23, or 3.16 percent, to settle at $72.76 a barrel. The contract touched $73.06 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 28, 2014. Brent crude rose $1.31, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $77.62 a barrel. PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in over a week on Wednesday evening, supported by forecasts of weaker output and stronger related edible oils. The market was also earlier supported by a weaker ringgit, palm's currency of trade which typically makes the tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures climbed for a second straight session on Wednesday, moving further away from an about 21-month low hit earlier this week, as surging oil prices boosted risk appetite among investors. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for November delivery, finished 1.3 yen, or 0.8 percent, higher at 173.8 yen ($1.58) per kg.