Bonds News
July 13, 2020 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morocco plans $624 mln aid package for RAM airlines

1 Min Read

RABAT, July 13 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a package of 6 billion dirhams ($624 million) in aid to state carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) to help it get through the pandemic crisis, Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun said on Monday.

The aid, part of a reviewed 2020 budget, includes a state-guaranteed loan of 2.5 billion dirhams, a finance ministry source told Reuters without giving further details.

RAM has struggled with $5 million in daily losses caused by the pandemic and said recently it will cancel some routes between destinations, cut jobs and reduce fleet.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below