May 30, 2020

Morocco's BCP Bank posts 39% decline in first-quarter net profit

RABAT, May 30 (Reuters) - BCP Bank, one of Morocco’s biggest lenders, posted a 39% drop in net profit during the first quarter, year-on-year, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank’s net income during the three-month period was 470 million dirhams ($48 million), while net banking income rose 1% to 4.3 billion dirhams. The cost of risk eased 2.4% to 751 million dirhams.

BCP Bank collected 1.8 billion dirhams in deposits during the same period, bringing its market share to 26.3%. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Helen Popper )

