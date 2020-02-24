Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank 2019 net profit up 1.9%

RABAT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco’s biggest lenders, said late on Monday its 2019 net profit attributable to shareholders rose 1.9% to 5.8 billion dirhams ($598 million).

The result was achieved despite “unfavourable macro-economic conditions” in some of the countries in which the bank operates, Attijariwafa Bank said in a statement.

The bank, controlled by the Moroccan royal family’s holding company Al Mada, said operating income improved 7.3% to 10.7 billion dirhams due to better cost of risk management.

Net banking income jumped 4.9% to 23.5 billion dirhams on the back of a 6.1% rise in loans to 323.8 billion dirhams, while consolidated deposits rose 3.5% to 476.1 billion dirhams.

Return on equity (ROE), a widely followed gauge of profitably for banks, was 14.8%.

The bank proposed an annual dividend of 13.5 dirhams per share.

Attijariwafa operates subsidiaries in Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Tunisia and Togo as well as branches in Europe and the Gulf gathering deposits from Moroccans living there. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat Editing by Matthew Lewis)