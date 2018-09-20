Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank first half net profit up 6.35 pct

RABAT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco’s largest lenders, reported on Thursday a 6.35 percent rise in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders to 2.8 billion dirhams ($299.61 million).

The bank, controlled by the Moroccan royal family holding which rebranded to Al Mada, said its net banking income increased 7.5 percent to 11.29 billion dirhams in the same period.

Net operating income increased 6 percent to 6.05 billion dirhams while total assets grew 4 percent to 490.4 billion dirhams.

Attijariwafa has subsidiaries in Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Tunisia and Togo as well as branches in Europe and the Gulf gathering deposits from Moroccans living there.