Corrections News
March 19, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Morocco’s BCP 2018 net profit up 3.5 pct

1 Min Read

(Corrects to full year in first paragraph)

RABAT, March 19 (Reuters) - Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of the country’s biggest lenders, said on Tuesday its 2018 annual net profit attributable to shareholders rose 3.5 percent to 2.9 billion dirhams ($302 million).

BCP cited an improvement of activities in Morocco and in African branches.

Net banking income grew 4 percent to 17 billion dirhams on the back of an improvement in the commercial segment while general risk provisions rose to 4.1 billion dirhams, BCP said in a statement.

At BCP’s African branches, net banking income increased 14 percent, with a 12 percent rise in loans and 9 percent increase in deposits.

The bank proposed an annual dividend of 7.5 dirhams per share, up 15.4 percent

BCP has 6 million clients in Morocco and branches in Europe and the Gulf collecting hard currency from the Moroccan diaspora. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below