DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday.

Bank al-Maghrib said inflation was expected to reach 0.7 percent on average at year end, down from 1.6 percent in 2016.

The bank also revised down economic growth to 4.1 percent this year from a previous estimate of 4.3 percent, and to 3 percent from 3.1 percent in 2018, assuming medium agricultural output. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)