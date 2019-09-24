Bonds News
Morocco central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%

RABAT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 on Tuesday, saying current borrowing costs were in line with the medium-term prospects of inflation, growth and public finances. Inflation is expected to slow to 0.7% in 2019 from 1.9% last year on the back of a drop in food prices, before picking up to 1.2% in 2020 as domestic demand improves, the bank said in a statement following its board meeting. (Reporting By Ahmed El Jechtimi, editing by Angus McDowall)

