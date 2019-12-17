Bonds News
December 17, 2019 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Morocco keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25% - central bank

Rabat, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank maintained its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, saying current borrowing costs were in line with inflation, growth and the public finances medium-term forecasts. Inflation would average 0.3% in 2019 after 1.9% in 2018 before picking up to 1.1% in 2020, the bank said in a statement after its quarterly board meeting. Gross domestic product would slow to 2.6% in 2019 after 3% in 2018 because of lower farm output caused by a lack of rainfall, the bank said. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Jon Boyle)

