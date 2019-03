RABAT, March 19 (Reuters) - Morocco will issue two international bonds in 2019 and 2020 each worth 11 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion), central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri said on Tuesday.

The bonds would help lift Morocco’s foreign exchange reserves from 231 billion dirhams in 2018 to 239 billion dirhams in 2019 before falling to 236 billion dirhams in 2020, enough to cover five months of import needs. (Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi Editing by Ulf Laessing)