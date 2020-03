RABAT, March 17 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday by 25 basis points to 2%, citing drought and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank also revised downwards its 2020 growth forecasts to 2.3% from 3.8%. Morocco’s economy grew by 2.3% in 2019. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)