Danone's Morocco dairy firm loses 50 percent of milk market-CEO

CASABLANCA, Morocco, June 26 (Reuters) - Moroccan dairy firm Centrale Danone, part of France’s Danone, has lost more than 50 percent of its market share in fresh milk since a consumer boycott targeting its products started in April, Danone’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

It will take months to address the fallout from the boycott, Emmanuel Faber told reporters, without giving details.

Unknown activists launched a consumer boycott campaign on April 20 against major suppliers of milk, bottled water and petrol in Morocco, protesting high prices.

Centrale Danone was targeted along with Afriquia fuel stations and the Sidi Ali water brand. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jan Harvey)